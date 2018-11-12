LONDON, Nov. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Asia-Pacific Medium Speed Large Generators Market By Application (Power Generation & CHP), By Country (Indonesia, China, South Korea, India, Sri Lanka, Myanmar, Bangladesh and Others), Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013-2023



According to "Asia-Pacific Medium Speed Large Generators Market By Application, By Country, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013-2023", medium speed large generators market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of over 15% by 2023.Anticipated growth in the market can be attributed to rising demand for electricity, increasing number of highway projects and growing retail construction in the region.



Moreover, industrial expansion and government initiatives towards boosting liquid and gas-based electricity production are expected to have a positive impact on the medium speed large generators market in Asia-Pacific during the forecast period.Some of the other factors that would aid the market growth are increasing population, rising investments in nuclear energy and presence of low-cost manufacturing facilities.



Few of the major players operating in Asia-Pacific medium speed large generators market are Hyundai Heavy Industries, Wartsila Corporation, Rolls Royce Power Systems AG, MAN SE, Caterpillar Inc., and General Electric (GE), among others.



"Asia-Pacific Medium Speed Large Generators Market By Application, By Country, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013-2023" discusses the following aspects of medium speed large generators market in APAC:

•Medium Speed Large Generators Market Size, Share & Forecast

•Segmental Analysis – By Application (Power Generation & CHP), By Country (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Kuwait, Iran, Qatar, Nigeria, Tanzania, Kenya, Uganda and Others)

•Competitive Analysis

•Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities



Report Methodology

The information contained in this report is based upon both primary and secondary research.Primary research included interaction with medium speed large generators distributor, distributors and industry experts.



Secondary research included an exhaustive search of relevant publications like company annual reports, financial reports and proprietary databases.



