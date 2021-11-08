Medium Voltage Motors Market Size to Grow by USD 1.12 from 2020 to 2025 | Technavio

Market Dynamics

The medium voltage motors market is driven by factors such as the revival of CAPEX cycle in the energy sector, rising focus on energy efficiency due to high power consumption of industrial motors, and the robust growth of process industries such as cement, steel, water, and wastewater. However, the need for several changes when installing medium voltage motors and limited technical knowledge about the connection and maintenance of medium voltage motors are some of the major challenges in the market.

The medium voltage motors market report provides complete insights on key vendors, including ABB Ltd., General Electric Co., Nidec Corp., Regal Beloit Corp., SEC Holding Co. Ltd., SEVA-tec GmbH, TECO Electric and Machinery Co. Ltd., Toshiba Corp., WEG Equipamentos Eletricos SA, and Wolong Electric Group.

The competitive scenario provided in the medium voltage motors market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

By product, the market is classified into AC motors and DC motors. The AC motors segment contributes the largest share of the market.

By geography, the market is classified into APAC, North America , Europe , MEA, and South America . APAC will have the largest share of the market during the forecast period.

APAC will account for 49% of the medium voltage motors market growth during the forecast period. Moreover, China, Japan, and India will be the key countries in the market in APAC. The growth of the population and the rising disposable incomes of people are increasing investments in the power generation, steel and cement, and water and wastewater industries. These factors are accelerating the growth of the medium voltage motors market growth in APAC. The market share growth of the medium voltage motors market in APAC will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

