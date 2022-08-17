Medium Voltage Transformer Market Size to Grow by USD 3.76 billion, Eaton Corp. Plc and Emerson Electric Co. Among Key Vendors - Technavio

Aug 17, 2022, 03:35 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Medium voltage transformers are those that have a primary voltage in the range of 1,000 volts (V) to 33 kV. The secondary voltage of medium voltage transformers is in the range of 100 kV to 1,000 V AC. These transformers are used for various purposes such as power generation, transmission, and distribution.
The medium voltage transformer market size is expected to grow by USD 3.76 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.92% during the forecast period.
The medium voltage transformer market report covers the following areas:
- Medium Voltage Transformer Market Size
- Medium Voltage Transformer Market Trends
- Medium Voltage Transformer Market Industry Analysis
ALCE Electric Industry and Trade Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc, EFACEC Power Solutions SGPS SA, Emerson Electric Co., General Electric Co., Hammond Power Solutions Inc., Hitachi Ltd., Hubbell Inc., Kirloskar Electric Co. Ltd., MGM Transformer Co., Ningbo Tianan Group Co. Ltd., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, SMA Solar Technology AG, TWB SA, and WEG Equipamentos Eletricos SA are among some of the major market participants. The key offerings of a few of these vendors are listed below:
- Eaton Corp. Plc - The company offers medium voltage transformers that provide value and reliability, with a variety of options to increase system protection and environmental responsibility, and are available in standard and customizable designs to meet utility, commercial and industrial applications.
- Emerson Electric Co. - The company offers medium voltage transformers that are useful where the available voltage must be changed to accommodate the voltage required by the load.
- General Electric Co. - The company offers medium voltage transformers for the utility, industrial, commercial, residential, and energy markets as these solutions feature flexible, reliable, and robust designs to support a wide range of applications.
The growing investments in electric power systems and in the development of smart grids are driving the growth of the market. The demand for medium voltage transformers is expected to increase during the forecast period. These transformers are needed for protective relays to protect electrical equipment and metering devices.
Poor financial health of the power sector in markets such as India and Pakistan is challenging the growth of the market. The GDP debts in India and Pakistan have increased due to losses incurred by power generation and distribution companies. Power distribution companies need to invest in medium voltage transformers for protecting and metering assets. Such factors may hinder the growth of the market during the forecast period.
Medium Voltage Transformer Market 2022-2026:Segmentation
- Product
- Dry Medium Voltage Transformers
- Oil Immersed Medium Voltage Transformers
- VPI Medium Voltage Transformers
- Geography
- APAC
- North America
- Europe
- South America
- Middle East And Africa
The dry medium voltage transformers segment will contribute the highest market growth during the forecast period. These transformers are mainly used for the distribution of power for residential, industrial, and commercial purposes. The use of eco-friendly materials has increased, which drives the global market for dry medium voltage transformers.
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
- Detailed information on factors that will assist medium voltage transformer market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the medium voltage transformer market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the medium voltage transformer market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of medium voltage transformer market vendors
Medium Voltage Transformer Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.92%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
USD 3.76 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
3.0
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 48%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
ALCE Electric Industry and Trade Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc, EFACEC Power Solutions SGPS SA, Emerson Electric Co., General Electric Co., Hammond Power Solutions Inc., Hitachi Ltd., Hubbell Inc., Kirloskar Electric Co. Ltd., MGM Transformer Co., Ningbo Tianan Group Co. Ltd., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, SMA Solar Technology AG, TWB SA, and WEG Equipamentos Eletricos SA
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 09: Parent market
- Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 12: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2021
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
- Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026
5 Market Segmentation by Product
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 25: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Product
- 5.3 Dry medium voltage transformers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 28: Chart on Dry medium voltage transformers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 29: Data Table on Dry medium voltage transformers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Dry medium voltage transformers - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Dry medium voltage transformers - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.4 Oil immersed medium voltage transformers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Oil immersed medium voltage transformers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Oil immersed medium voltage transformers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Oil immersed medium voltage transformers - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Oil immersed medium voltage transformers - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.5 VPI medium voltage transformers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 36: Chart on VPI medium voltage transformers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 37: Data Table on VPI medium voltage transformers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 38: Chart on VPI medium voltage transformers - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on VPI medium voltage transformers - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.6 Market opportunity by Product
- Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)
6 Customer Landscape
- 6.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 41: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 42: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 44: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 45: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 46: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 47: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 48: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 49: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 50: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 51: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 52: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 53: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 54: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 55: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 56: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 57: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 58: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 59: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 60: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 61: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 62: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 63: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 64: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 65: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 66: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 67: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 68: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 69: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 70: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 71: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 72: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 73: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 74: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 75: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 76: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 77: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 78: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 79: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 80: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 81: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 82: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 83: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 84: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 85: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.13 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 86: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 87: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026
- 8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Overview
- 9.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 88: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 9.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 89: Overview on factors of disruption
- 9.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 90: Impact of key risks on business
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 91: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 92: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 10.3 Eaton Corp. Plc
- Exhibit 93: Eaton Corp. Plc - Overview
- Exhibit 94: Eaton Corp. Plc - Business segments
- Exhibit 95: Eaton Corp. Plc - Key news
- Exhibit 96: Eaton Corp. Plc - Key offerings
- Exhibit 97: Eaton Corp. Plc - Segment focus
- 10.4 Emerson Electric Co.
- Exhibit 98: Emerson Electric Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 99: Emerson Electric Co. - Business segments
- Exhibit 100: Emerson Electric Co. - Key news
- Exhibit 101: Emerson Electric Co. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 102: Emerson Electric Co. - Segment focus
- 10.5 General Electric Co.
- Exhibit 103: General Electric Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 104: General Electric Co. - Business segments
- Exhibit 105: General Electric Co. - Key news
- Exhibit 106: General Electric Co. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 107: General Electric Co. - Segment focus
- 10.6 Hammond Power Solutions Inc.
- Exhibit 108: Hammond Power Solutions Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 109: Hammond Power Solutions Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 110: Hammond Power Solutions Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.7 MGM Transformer Co.
- Exhibit 111: MGM Transformer Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 112: MGM Transformer Co. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 113: MGM Transformer Co. - Key offerings
- 10.8 Ningbo Tianan Group Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 114: Ningbo Tianan Group Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 115: Ningbo Tianan Group Co. Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 116: Ningbo Tianan Group Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- 10.9 Schneider Electric SE
- Exhibit 117: Schneider Electric SE - Overview
- Exhibit 118: Schneider Electric SE - Business segments
- Exhibit 119: Schneider Electric SE - Key news
- Exhibit 120: Schneider Electric SE - Key offerings
- Exhibit 121: Schneider Electric SE - Segment focus
- 10.10 Siemens AG
- Exhibit 122: Siemens AG - Overview
- Exhibit 123: Siemens AG - Business segments
- Exhibit 124: Siemens AG - Key news
- Exhibit 125: Siemens AG - Key offerings
- Exhibit 126: Siemens AG - Segment focus
- 10.11 SMA Solar Technology AG
- Exhibit 127: SMA Solar Technology AG - Overview
- Exhibit 128: SMA Solar Technology AG - Business segments
- Exhibit 129: SMA Solar Technology AG - Key offerings
- Exhibit 130: SMA Solar Technology AG - Segment focus
- 10.12 WEG Equipamentos Eletricos SA
- Exhibit 131: WEG Equipamentos Eletricos SA - Overview
- Exhibit 132: WEG Equipamentos Eletricos SA - Business segments
- Exhibit 133: WEG Equipamentos Eletricos SA - Key offerings
- Exhibit 134: WEG Equipamentos Eletricos SA - Segment focus
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 135: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 136: Exclusions checklist
- 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 137: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 138: Research methodology
- Exhibit 139: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 140: Information sources
- 11.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 141: List of abbreviations
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
