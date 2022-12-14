Medius Achieves 'Built for NetSuite' Status

New SuiteApp for procurement meets Oracle NetSuite SuiteCloud Platform development standards and best practices

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Medius, a leading provider of AP Automation and spend management solutions, today announced that its Medius Procurement SuiteApp has achieved the 'Built for NetSuite' status. The new SuiteApp, built using the Oracle NetSuite SuiteCloud Platform, helps organizations eliminate maverick spending and extends existing procure to pay functionality in NetSuite to improve supplier relationships and buyer experiences.

"Many businesses are seeking cost-effective and time-saving solutions, particularly at a time of rising inflation," said Matt Rhodus, VP of Business Development & Strategy at Medius. "Medius Procurement for NetSuite gives organizations greater visibility into their spending and helps find savings, eliminate fraud, and reduce risk. The combined capabilities of NetSuite and Medius help finance departments improve operational efficiencies with a full audit trail of all approvals, purchases, receipts, and invoices."

The Medius Procurement SuiteApp leverages NetSuite's integrated business system to manage supplier master data and financial account details. Approved purchase orders are automatically reflected in NetSuite to provide real-time commitments for financial planning, reporting, and analytics. With NetSuite, organizations gain greater visibility into spend and the ability address potential bottlenecks in the purchasing process.

"As the global economy is seeing multiple disruptions, companies are seeking to more closely manage their vendors so they can fulfill customer demand and manage spend within tighter budgets," said Guido Haarmans, group vice president, SuiteCloud Developer Network and Partner Programs, Oracle NetSuite. "This new SuiteApp extends our robust solution for procurement and helps NetSuite customers improve visibility and control of spending across their entire organization."

Built for NetSuite is a program for NetSuite SuiteCloud Developer Network (SDN) partners that provides the information, resources, and methodology required to help partners verify that their applications and integrations meet NetSuite standards and best practices. The Built for NetSuite program is designed to give NetSuite customers additional confidence that SuiteApps, like Medius for NetSuite, have been built to meet these standards.

For information about Built for NetSuite SuiteApps, please visit www.netsuite.com/BuiltforNetSuite. For more information about Medius for NetSuite, please visit www.suiteapp.com or medius.com/solutions/medius-for-netsuite/.

For more information, please contact:

Laurel Case, Fight or Flight for Medius

[email protected] | +1 315 663 6780

[email protected] | +44 330 133 0985

SOURCE Medius