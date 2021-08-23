Medius Appoints Chief Strategy Officer Branden Jenkins to Drive Global Advancement and Rapid Growth Strategy

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Medius, a leading provider of spend management solutions, announces the appointment of Branden Jenkins as its new Chief Strategy Officer (CSO). Jenkins will be responsible for Medius' strategic direction and coordination with stakeholders, including Medius' executive team, customers, and partners. Jenkins will also oversee corporate development.

Jenkins joins Medius with over 20 years of leadership in cloud-based software companies ranging from start-ups to rapidly scaling public software companies. Before joining Medius, he served as vice president of Strategy at NetSuite, an Oracle global business unit. He created and executed initiatives that drove market share accretion, increased customer engagement, and boosted overall success for NetSuite and its customers.

"Branden joining as CSO is perfect timing since we're accelerating our growth as a leader of spend management solutions for midsized enterprises across the globe," said Per Åkerberg, Medius CEO. "Branden brings tremendous experience in go-to-market, ecosystem development, and category design. He will be instrumental in our build-buy-partner strategies and verticalization as we accelerate across all fronts."

"Customers are moving beyond traditional ERP and financial management software, which is riddled with burdensome processes and workflows, preferring in its place robust automated solutions such as Medius," Jenkins said.

"Medius is perfectly positioned to own the global spend management solutions category for midsized enterprises, and I am delighted to lead the way as the new Chief Strategy Officer."

Jenkins joins Medius during a season of accomplishments and growth. Earlier this year, Medius won the Fintech Breakthrough Award for Best Procure-to-Pay Software and was recognized as a Visionary in the Gartner Magic Quadrant. Additionally, Medius reported strong 2020 performance that included a 49% increase in new sales – despite the challenging macro environment.

