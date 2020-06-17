Medius Introduces AP Automation Solution for Small Businesses on the US Market

STOCKHOLM, June 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Medius, a leading global provider of cloud-based spend management solutions, today announces the introduction of MediusGo to the United States market. MediusGo is the entry version of Medius' best-of-breed AP invoice automation offering, designed to support SME businesses by enabling unprecedented efficiency and control throughout the entire accounts payable process.

Medius has been present in the US market for 10+ years serving mid- to enterprise-sized businesses with AP automation and spend management solutions. Now, Medius is broadening their market presence by introducing the small business solution with a strong track record of successfully supporting more than 1,400 SME's and 100,000 users in the Nordics for the past 20 years.

"Introducing MediusGo to the US market marks another important milestone on the Medius growth journey," says Per Åkerberg, CEO of Medius. "I am confident that the experience and expertise our team has built into the MediusGo AP automation solution throughout the years will truly help SME's in the US rapidly gain efficiency and improve financial control in their day-to-day work."

Removing paper, errors and hassle for small businesses

According to market research conducted prior to the MediusGo US entry, there is great opportunity for improvements amongst small businesses in the US when it comes to accounts payable automation.

The research reveals that:

62% of SME invoices are paper-based, including email with PDF attachment

55% of SMEs surveyed use spreadsheets for accounting

39% of survey respondents report issues with lost or missing invoices

35% of businesses surveyed report high processing costs as a major challenge with traditional accounts payable methods

Survey respondents report an average lead time of 30 days to process invoices from receipt to payment

"MediusGo will help SME's in the US digitize, simplify and accelerate the entire accounts payable process," says Anna Leo, VP MediusGo, North America at Medius. "And our simple cloud deployment model makes it economically feasible for SME companies to invest in digital transformation projects that address these highly labor intensive and error-prone business processes."

The MediusGo solution offer SME's an easy to use tool for the entire accounts payable process:

Built-in invoice data capture capabilities

Easy invoice approval process on desktop or mobile devices

Automated invoice matching to purchase orders

Pre-built connectors to ERP and Finance systems including Quickbooks, XERO, Sage, Netsuite and Great Plains

Quick, easy implementation and user adoption

Partner first strategy

MediusGo will be offered to end customers via an extensive partner network, where the solution in most cases is white labelled with the established partner brand. The MediusGo partner network include scanner manufacturers, business process outsourcing (BPO) companies, as well as accounting firms and ERP implementors targeting SME companies.

"We have already experienced great customer demand for the MediusGo offering in our partner network", says Anna Leo, VP MediusGo, North America at Medius. "It is evident that there is a strong market need for an AP automation solution that is easy to deploy and easy to use while delivering tangible efficiency benefits to SME businesses."

