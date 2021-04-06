Medivir 2020 Annual Report published

STOCKHOLM, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Medivir AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: MVIR) today announces that the Annual Report for 2020 now is available at the company's website: www.medivir.com.

In the spring of 2020, Medivir was able to present promising data from the phase Ia study and shortly thereafter initiate the phase Ib study with MIV-818, our proprietary and wholly owned candidate drug for liver cancer. In December, we succeeded in renegotiating the old agreement with TetraLogic for birinapant, which enabled us to sign a license agreement for birinapant with IGM Biosciences in mid-January 2021. In addition, at the beginning of 2021, we were able to carry out a much-needed financing of the company with strong support from both existing investors and new specialist investors. It is particularly gratifying that the share issues provided Medivir an ownership base with strong institutions in the lead.

This and much more can be found in Medivir's Annual Report 2020, published today at www.medivir.com .

Medivir in brief

Medivir develops innovative drugs with a focus on cancer where the unmet medical needs are high. The drug candidates are directed toward indication areas where available therapies are limited or missing and there are great opportunities to offer significant improvements to patients. Medivir is focusing on the development of MIV-818, a pro-drug designed to selectively treat liver cancer cells and to minimize side effects.

Collaborations and partnerships are important parts of Medivir's business model, and the drug development is conducted either by Medivir or in partnership. Birinapant, a SMAC mimetic, is exclusively outlicensed to IGM Biosciences (Nasdaq: IGMS) to be developed in combination with IGM-antibodies for the treatment of solid tumors. Medivir's share (ticker: MVIR) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm's Small Cap list. www.medivir.com .

