Medivir Appoints New CFO

HUDDINGE, Sweden, April 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Medivir AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: MVIR) today announces the appointment of Magnus Christensen as new CFO of Medivir effective as of 12 August 2019. He will also join the company's management team.

In his role, Magnus will be responsible for Investor Relations as well as leading the day-to-day operations within the areas of finance, IT, HR and premises.

Magnus Christensen, whose most recent position was as CFO at O'Learys Trademark, has extensive experience of managerial positions within finance from a range of companies.

"I'm delighted to welcome Magnus to Medivir," says Uli Hacksell, Medivir's President and CEO. "His personal qualities, experience and competence make Magnus a strong complement to the management team's expertise within pharmaceutical research and development. We look forward to working with Magnus in building Medivir's future success."

About Medivir

Medivir develops innovative drugs with a focus on cancer where the unmet medical needs are high. The company is investing in indication areas where available therapies are limited or missing and there are great opportunities to offer significant improvements to patients. Collaborations and partnerships are important parts of Medivir's business model and the drug development as well as the commercialization is conducted either by Medivir or in partnership. Medivir's share (ticker: MVIR) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm's Small Cap list. www.medivir.com.

For further information, please contact:

Uli Hacksell

CEO, Medivir AB

Phone: +46 (08) 5468-3100



