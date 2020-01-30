Medivir has Received Notices of Allowance in the EU and Japan for MIV-818 Patent Applications

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Medivir AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: MVIR) reports that the MIV-818 patent portfolio has been reinforced by the issue of notices of allowance from the European Patent Office and the Japanese Patent Office for the MIV-818 composition-of-matter and liver cancer treatment claims.

Corresponding notices of allowance or patent grants have already been issued in USA, Australia, Indonesia, Israel, Philippines, Russia, Singapore and South Africa. Applications are pending in a large number of other countries in Asia and around the world. The patents will be in force until August 2035.

- "It is comforting that our lead program MIV-818 can lean on such a solid intellectual property platform", says Dr. Uli Hacksell, CEO of Medivir.

For further information, please contact:

Uli Hacksell, CEO, Medivir AB, phone: +46(0)8-5468-3100.

About MIV-818

MIV-818 is a pro-drug designed to selectively treat liver cancers and to minimize side effects. It has the potential to become the first liver-targeted, orally administered drug to benefit patients with HCC and other forms of liver cancer. A phase I study in patients with liver cancer is ongoing.

About Medivir

Medivir develops innovative drugs with a focus on cancer where the unmet medical needs are high. The company is investing in indication areas where available therapies are limited or missing and there are great opportunities to offer significant improvements to patients. Collaborations and partnerships are important parts of Medivir's business model and the drug development is conducted either by Medivir or in partnership. Medivir's share (ticker: MVIR) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm's Small Cap list. www.medivir.com.

