Medivir Proposes Directed Issue of Approximately SEK 28 Million to the Company's Existing Specialist Investor LINC

HUDDINGE, Sweden, Feb. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors in Medivir AB (publ) ("Medivir" or the "Company") has decided to summon an extraordinary general meeting on 11 March 2021 to propose a directed issue (the "Directed Issue") to the Company's existing specialist investor LINC AB ("LINC"), controlled by the Company's board member Bengt Julander.

In the rights issue, from which the preliminary results was announced on 5 February 2021 (the "Rights Issue"), Bengt Julander (through LINC) among others entered into subscription and guarantee commitments. The Rights Issue was substantially oversubscribed and no guarantee commitments needed to be utilized. Through an over-allotment option related to the Rights Issue (the "Over-allotment Option") the specialist investor Healthinvest Partners AB was added to the Company's shareholder base. As a result of the strong interest in the Rights Issue and in order to further strengthen the Company's institutional shareholder base, the Board of Directors has decided to summon an extraordinary general meeting on 11 March 2021 to propose a directed issue of approximately SEK 28 million to Bengt Julander (through LINC).

Since the Directed Issue is directed to a company controlled by board member Bengt Julander, part of the Company's category of related parties referenced in the Swedish Companies Act (sw. ABL) chapter 16 (2005:551), the Directed Issue requires approval by the Company's shareholders representing at least nine tenths of the votes casted as well as the shares represented at the extraordinary general meeting on 11 March 2021, for which a notice will be published separately. Bengt Julander did not participate in the decision regarding the Directed Issue by the Board of Directors.

The extraordinary general meeting will decide on the proposal to issue a total of 3,600,000 new series B shares, directed to Bengt Julander (through LINC), at a subscription price of SEK 7.73 per share, corresponding to the closing price as of 5 February 2021. The reason for deviating from the shareholders' preferential rights in the Directed Issue is to strengthen the Company' institutional shareholder base and the proceeds will be used to accelerate the Company's existing business plan, mainly focusing on the development of MIV-818.

Through the Directed Issue, the number of shares in Medivir will increase from 52,135,651 series B shares, including the shares issued in connection with the Rights Issue and the Over-allotment Option, to 55,735,651 series B shares, corresponding to a dilutive effect of approximately 6.5 per cent of the total number of outstanding shares and votes in the Company. Following the completion of the Directed Issue, LINC will hold shares in the Company corresponding to approximately 10 per cent of the total number of outstanding shares in the Company.

Advisors

ABG Sundal Collier is the financial advisor and Vinge is the legal advisor to Medivir in connection with the transaction.

This information is information that Medivir AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 19.50 CET on 7 February 2021.

Medivir in brief

Medivir develops innovative drugs with a focus on cancer where the unmet medical needs are high. The drug candidates are directed toward indication areas where available therapies are limited or missing and there are great opportunities to offer significant improvements to patients. Medivir is focusing on the development of MIV-818, a pro-drug designed to selectively treat liver cancer cells and to minimize side effects.

Collaborations and partnerships are important parts of Medivir's business model, and the drug development is conducted either by Medivir or in partnership. Birinapant, a SMAC mimetic, is exclusively outlicensed to IGM Biosciences (Nasdaq: IGMS) to be developed in combination with IGM-antibodies for the treatment of solid tumors. Medivir's share (ticker: MVIR) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm's Small Cap list. www.medivir.com

