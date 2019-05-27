Medivir to Present at the Redeye Pre-ASCO Seminar on May 28

STOCKHOLM, May 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Medivir AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: MVIR) announces that the company will participate at the Redeye Pre-ASCO Seminar in Stockholm. The presentation will take place at 9.15am on Tuesday, May 28, 2019. Dr. Uli Hacksell, CEO of Medivir, will present the latest development and the company´s future.

The presentation will be available via Medivirs website; www.medivir.com.

For further information, please contact:



Uli Hacksell

CEO, Medivir AB

mobile: +46(0)73-125-0615.

About Medivir

Medivir develops innovative drugs with a focus on cancer where the unmet medical needs are high. The company is investing in indication areas where available therapies are limited or missing and there are great opportunities to offer significant improvements to patients. Collaborations and partnerships are important parts of Medivir's business model and the drug development as well as the commercialization is conducted either by Medivir or in partnership. Medivir's share (ticker: MVIR) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm's Small Cap list. www.medivir.com.

