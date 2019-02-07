Medivir's Chief Financial Officer Erik Björk Leaves the Company

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Medivir AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: MVIR) announces that the company's CFO, Erik Björk, has resigned today, February 7, 2019. Erik Björk, who took on the position as CFO in January 2018, leaves the company at his own request. He will remain in the company for a transitional period. Medivir has initiated a recruitment process for a new CFO.

For further information, please contact:

Uli Hacksell, CEO, Medivir AB, mobile: +46-(0)-73-125-0615.

About Medivir

Medivir develops innovative drugs with a focus on cancer where the unmet medical needs are high. The company is investing in indication areas where available therapies are limited or missing and there are great opportunities to offer significant improvements to patients. Collaborations and partnerships are important parts of Medivir's business model and the drug development as well as the commercialization is conducted either by Medivir or in partnership. Medivir's share (ticker: MVIR) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm's Small Cap list. http://www.medivir.com/.

