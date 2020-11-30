MedLeaf Donates Over $500 in Turkeys for Our Veterans this Thanksgiving

OCEANSIDE, Calif., Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On Nov. 10th, Oceanside's first licensed cannabis delivery service, MedLeaf Delivery, joined forces with the Veteran's Association of North County (VANC) and American Legion Post 760 to donate over $500 worth of Thanksgiving turkeys to local veteran and military families.

Starting at 7am, turkeys were picked up through Shamrock Foods to be delivered to the VANC where volunteers, including team MedLeaf, distributed the food packages to North County's military community.

MedLeaf Delivery volunteers.

"As a veteran owned company, we are grateful to be able to put so many turkeys on our Veterans' tables this year. We are in the process of launching our Veterans Vault program and look forward to more work with our Veterans community." Karen Tomlinson, Director of Community Relations.

Every second Friday of the Month, VANC puts on a donation drive to help out veterans and active military with food needs. Anyone in the military, active or retired, can sign up to pick up free meals from the VANC.

MedLeaf plans on volunteering each month with the VANC and American Legion to help feed North County's veterans and military. For information about volunteering, visit https://www.vanc.me/support-vanc .

MedLeaf Delivery is a licensed home delivery cannabis service with a focus on delivering top notch patient care from order placement through delivery. Offering a full range of high quality, lab-tested, medicinal cannabis products, MedLeaf expansive menu caters to North County's seniors, veterans, and everyone in between.

Being women-led they are passionate about providing a professional, safe, and discreet home delivery option for North County residents. As a licensed medicinal only delivery service customers/patients, need to be CA residents and provide a medical recommendation or MMIC card upon signup. MedLeaf offers assistance in the event that a medical recommendation is not held by an individual. MedLeaf is on a mission to destigmatize the way cannabis is viewed while improving the current landscape of delivery services in California.

Media contact:

Gracie Morgan

[email protected]

760-688-6599

SOURCE MedLeaf