MedLever and RaySearch Announce Interoperability Agreement

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Jan. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MedLever announced that it has signed an agreement with RaySearch Laboratories to develop interoperability and advance workflow automation solutions in cancer care. The interoperability will support streamlined task management and simplify clinical workflow between RayStation, RayCare and the MedLever Platform.

Founder and CEO of RaySearch, Johan Löf, says: "RaySearch and MedLever share the vision of simplified workflows, improved interoperability and more efficient ways of organizing data for oncology centers. This agreement promotes an ecosystem with fewer data silos and greater degrees of transparency that improve clinician satisfaction and patient care."

MedLever is dedicated to seamless interoperability and giving customers the choice of selecting the best information systems, planning and delivery technology options to meet their needs and the needs of their patients. With MedLever solutions, clinics have workflow automation tools to prepare for alternative payment models and value-based care as novel reimbursement approaches grow in popularity throughout the world.

"MedLever workflow automation solutions have helped physicians and staff manage care workflow for thousands of patients over the three years since the product first entered clinical use. Our work with RaySearch will further enable innovations in efficiency improvements that benefit the patient, provider/health system and payor," said Jacob Philip, founder and CEO of MedLever.

About RaySearch

RaySearch is a medical technology company that develops innovative software solutions to improve cancer care. The company markets the RayStation treatment planning system and RayCare, the next-generation oncology information system, worldwide. Over 2,600 clinics in more than 65 countries use RaySearch software to improve life and outcomes for patients. The company was founded in 2000 and the share has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2003.

About MedLever, Inc.

MedLever is a healthcare technology company that develops workflow automation solutions to simplify clinical activities, enhance patient engagement, and promote clinical excellence in cancer care. The MedLever Platform™ helps clinicians collect, organize, and mobilize high-quality clinical data. For more information, visit www.medlever.com or email info@medlever.com. MedLever is based in Silicon Valley.

