Medley LLC Retains B. Riley to Conduct Strategic Review of Bonds

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Medley LLC (the "Company") announced today that the Company has engaged B. Riley Securities Inc. ("B. Riley") as its investment banking advisor to assist in analyzing various strategic financial alternatives to address its capital structure, including strategic and financing alternatives to restructure its indebtedness and other contractual obligations. Medley LLC has outstanding unsecured bonds which trade on the NYSE under the symbols (NYSE: MDLX) and (NYSE: MDLQ).

B. Riley Securities is an affiliate of B. Riley Financial, Inc.

There can be no assurance that this review will result in any particular outcome.

About Medley

Medley is an alternative asset management firm offering yield solutions to retail and institutional investors. Medley's national direct origination franchise is a premier provider of capital to the middle market in the U.S. As of September 30, 2020, Medley had $3.4 billion of assets under management in two business development companies, Medley Capital Corporation (NYSE: MCC) and Sierra Income Corporation, and several private investment vehicles. Over the past 18 years, Medley has provided capital to over 400 companies across 35 industries in North America.(1)

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking" statements. Such forward-looking statements reflect current views with respect to future events and financial performance. Statements that include the words "should," "would," "expect," "intend," "plan," "believe," "project," "anticipate," "seek," "will," and similar statements of a future or forward-looking nature identify forward-looking statements in this material or similar statements for purposes of the U.S. federal securities laws or otherwise. Because forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: those discussed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission; and uncertainties associated with the impact from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The foregoing review of important factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included in the "Risk Factors" and other sections of the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and most recent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The forward-looking statements in this press release represent the Company's views as of the date of hereof. The Company anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause its views to change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company does not have any current intention of doing so except to the extent required by applicable law. You should, therefore, not rely on these forward-looking statements as representing the Company's views as of any date subsequent to the date of this material.

Available Information

Medley LLC's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, press releases, earnings releases and other financial information are available at www.mdly.com.

Investor Contact:

Sam Anderson

Head of Capital Markets & Risk Management

Medley LLC

212-759-0777

Media Contact:

Jonathan Gasthalter/Nathaniel Garnick

Gasthalter & Co. LP

212-257-4170

1 Assets under management refers to assets of our funds, which represents the sum of the net asset value of such funds, the drawn and undrawn debt (at the fund level, including amounts subject to restrictions) and uncalled committed capital (including commitments to funds that have yet to commence their investment periods). Medley Capital Corporation represented $0.3 billion of the Company's total assets under management as of September 30, 2020 and these assets were internalized at Medley Capital Corporation as of January 1, 2021.

SOURCE Medley LLC

Related Links

http://www.mdly.com

