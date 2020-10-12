Medley Management Inc. Comments On Unusual Market Activity

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Medley Management Inc. (NYSE: MDLY, MDLX and MDLQ) (the "Company") is issuing this press release in light of unusual trading activity related to the common shares of the Company. While the Company does not normally comment on market activity, the Company confirms that it is not aware of any undisclosed material change in the business, operations or affairs of the Company that would account for the recent increase in trading activity, and related increase in trading price.

Investor Contact:

Sam Anderson

Head of Capital Markets & Risk Management

Medley Management Inc.

212-759-0777

Media Contact:

Jonathan Gasthalter/Nathaniel Garnick

Gasthalter & Co. LP

212-257-4170

About Medley

Medley is an alternative asset management firm offering yield solutions to retail and institutional investors. Medley's national direct origination franchise is a premier provider of capital to the middle market in the U.S. Medley has $3.6 billion of assets under management in two business development companies, Medley Capital Corporation (NYSE: MCC) and Sierra Income Corporation, and several private investment vehicles. Over the past 18 years, Medley has provided capital to over 400 companies across 35 industries in North America.(1)

Medley LLC, the operating company of Medley Management Inc., has outstanding bonds which trade on the NYSE under the symbols (NYSE: MDLX) and (NYSE: MDLQ). Medley Capital Corporation is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: MCC) and has outstanding bonds which trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols (NYSE: MCV) and (NYSE: MCX).

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements included herein may contain "forward-looking statements." Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, which change over time. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in any forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in filings by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those described in the section "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein. All forward-looking statements made herein speak only as of the date of this press release.

(1) Medley Management Inc. is the parent company of Medley LLC and several registered investment advisors (collectively, "Medley"). Assets under management refers to assets of our funds, which represents the sum of the net asset value of such funds, the drawn and undrawn debt (at the fund level, including amounts subject to restrictions) and uncalled committed capital (including commitments to funds that have yet to commence their investment periods). Assets under management are as of June 30, 2020.

SOURCE Medley Management Inc.

Related Links

http://www.mdly.com

