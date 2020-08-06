Medline Acquires Two Skin Care Product Lines from ConvaTec

"We are really excited to bring SensiCare and Aloe Vesta into Medline's Skin Care portfolio. Our holistic skin health solution has a particularly strong focus on preventative care with our skin care products at the core," says Alyson Ovitt, vice president of Medline's Skin Health division. "We have built a highly consultative approach that helps healthcare providers optimize product utilization while also delivering specialized product solutions for specific patient populations. The SensiCare and Aloe Vesta product lines are a perfect fit."

Medline's Skin Health portfolio and solutions help frontline staff reliably follow best practices in skin care. Medline Skin Health Solutions is built around three pillars:

Best practice guidance

Caregiver Education

System of Products

The sale includes the Aloe Vesta and SensiCare skin care business in both the U.S. and Canada and gives Medline global rights to market outside North America.

For more information on Medline's portfolio of advanced skin care products, visit https://www.medline.com/pages/clinical-expertise/skin-health/skin-care/.

About Medline

Medline is a healthcare company: a manufacturer, distributor and solutions provider focused on improving the overall operating performance of healthcare. Medline works with both the country's largest healthcare systems and independent facilities across the continuum of care to provide the clinical and supply chain resources required for long-term financial viability in delivering high quality care. With the size of one of the country's largest companies and the agility of a family-owned business, Medline is able to invest in its customers for the long-term and rapidly respond with customized solutions. Headquartered in Northfield, Ill., Medline has 26,000+ employees worldwide, a fleet of nearly 1,000 trucks and does business in more than 90 countries. Learn more about Medline at www.medline.com.

About ConvaTec

ConvaTec is a global medical products and technologies company focused on therapies for the management of chronic conditions, with leading market positions in advanced wound care, ostomy care, continence and critical care, and infusion care. Our vision, which encompasses our purpose, is: Pioneering trusted medical solutions to improve the lives we touch. Our products provide a range of clinical and economic benefits including infection prevention, protection of at-risk skin, improved patient outcomes and reduced total cost of care. To learn more about ConvaTec, please visit www.convatecgroup.com

