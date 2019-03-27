Medline Announces Expanded Grant Program to Support Underserved Patients & Communities

NORTHFIELD, Ill., March 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Medline today announced a major expansion of its grant program to support community health centers across the United States. The new grants, totaling $100,000, will help address funding shortages at these vital care settings, where many underinsured and uninsured patients receive care.

According to the National Association of Community Health Centers, an estimated 28 million patients, including 13 million people in poverty, 8.4 million children, 1.4 million homeless patients, 1 million agricultural workers and over 350,000 veterans, rely on community health centers for access to high quality, affordable health care. Medline's program seeks to help federally qualified health centers continue their important work despite overall funding uncertainty. These funding challenges are the focus of this week's National Association of Community Health Center's Annual Policy & Issues Forum. Individual Community Impact Grants will be capped at $10,000, and applications for the first of two grant cycles are due May 31st.

"Medline has a long history of making philanthropic investments to address some of the most pressing health concerns in communities across the country, including the ones where our employees live and work," says Karen Frey, senior philanthropy manager at Medline. "We believe that by investing human and financial resources to address prevalent healthcare concerns and challenges, we can stimulate health equity and improve the well-being of communities across the country."

Medline continually looks for new ways to help improve healthcare in the United States and around the world through strategic partnerships with innovative organizations. The pillars of Medline's community and social responsibility efforts are community impact, sustainability, and global health. By going beyond traditional philanthropy, Medline engages in deep, strategic partnerships that create measurable outcomes. Read more about the grant program or start the application process at: https://www.medline.com/pages/community-impact-grant/

Medline is a healthcare business that improves the operating performance of healthcare systems and providers by delivering customized solutions for clinical programs, medical supplies and supply chain and financial solutions. Headquartered in Northfield, Ill., the company strategically supports nearly a third of the largest healthcare systems in the United States and also works with providers across the continuum of care to achieve both clinical and financial success. With the size of one of the country's largest companies and the agility of a family-owned business, Medline's more than 20,000 employees provide a customized approach to each healthcare provider enabled by this agility at scale. Learn more about Medline at www.medline.com.

