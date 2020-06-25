Medline Announces More Than 200 New Contracts for Its Post-Acute Care Quality and Workforce Management Programs

NORTHFIELD, Ill., June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Medline today announced more than 200 new customer contracts signed this year for its Post-Acute Solutions Program, aimed at offering technology-based quality and workforce management solutions for long-term care providers. Experts say the industry is becoming more open to investing in new strategies to improve care.

"As site visits to facilities have been put on hold due to COVID-19, many regional skilled nursing organizations are finding value in technology that promotes the opportunity to monitor their buildings," says Shawn Scott, vice president of strategic business development for Medline's Post-Acute Care division. "With greater focus on the workforce and providing tools to improve quality, facilities can better manage priorities so frontline staff can spend more time delivering impactful resident care."

For more than 10 years, Medline's post-acute care sales team has been building partnerships with solutions providers like abaqis®, founded by Providigm and now owned by HealthStream, and Real Time Medical Systems to provide customers with holistic approaches for timely issues like improving clinical performance, addressing potential survey deficiencies and increasing price per day reimbursement for residents. In 2018, Medline and OnShift launched an exclusive partnership to help senior care providers solve workforce challenges head-on.

Leveraging real time data to help respond quickly to change in resident condition

The long-term care industry is experiencing a high burden of chronic disease, and access to real time clinical data is helping providers respond instantaneously to improve care delivery. Nearly 45% of Medline's Post-Acute Solutions deals signed this year are for its exclusive interventional analytics solution partner, Real Time Medical Systems.

One of them is Texas-based Focused Post Acute Care Partners who began implementing the solution last year at nearly 10 of their 31 skilled nursing facilities throughout the state. With nearly 100 staff members across the facilities responsible for reviewing clinical records, the organization was eager to find alternatives to improve workflow efficiency, care outcomes and accurately enhance revenue opportunities.

"Whether battling a pandemic or fighting daily demands, everything we do is focused on how we can improve care delivery to patients. It can be challenging though to constantly keep an eye on their health conditions and intervene early in a medical crisis, especially while using manual health records," says Georgie Faulk-Sherwood, LNFA, LVN-RAC-CT, director of clinical reimbursement for Focused Post Acute Care Partners. "In the short six months we have used Real Time, it is like having a virtual quality assurance nurse that helps pickup keywords for diagnosis codes and identify red flags when residents are displaying certain symptoms. This shortens chart review time and allows nurses to spend more time at the bedside."

Over the last six months, Real Time has helped Focused Post Acute Care Partners address potential hospital readmissions and the platform's financial tool helped the organization increase revenue. Because of their success with Real Time, Focused Post Acute Care Partners' 20 additional facilities are implementing Real Time, elevating the system's ability to effectively share information across all their locations.

Learn more about how Medline improves operating performance through customized solutions by visiting www.medline.com/pages/who-we-serve/long-term-care/.

About Medline

Medline is a healthcare company: a manufacturer, distributor and solutions provider focused on improving the overall operating performance of healthcare. Medline works with both the country's largest healthcare systems and independent facilities across the continuum of care to provide the clinical and supply chain resources required for long-term financial viability in delivering high quality care. With the size of one of the country's largest companies and the agility of a family-owned business, Medline is able to invest in its customers for the long-term and rapidly respond with customized solutions. Headquartered in Northfield, Ill., Medline has 26,000+ employees worldwide, a fleet of nearly 1,000 trucks and does business in more than 90 countries. Learn more about Medline at www.medline.com.

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

YouTube

SOURCE Medline

Related Links

http://www.medline.com

