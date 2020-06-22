Medline Commits $1 Million to Organizations Advancing Social Justice for Black Americans

Each organization will receive $250,000. Medline also will match employee donations made to any of the four designated organizations, up to a total of $250,000, through the end of September.

"As an organization, we believe that our responsibility to our employees extends beyond the walls of Medline and into the communities where we live. For that reason, we must do our part to achieve social justice for all our employees, and especially for the Black men and women, who have been impacted by generations of systemic racism in our country," said Medline President Andy Mills.

In the days and weeks to come, the company will announce both short- and long-term Inclusion and Diversity initiatives, intended to drive needed change both in and outside of Medline.

See other ways Medline is supporting the communities where employees live and work.

