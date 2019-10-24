Medline, HOTB Software Solutions to Streamline Ambulatory Surgery Centers' Accreditation Process

NORTHFIELD, Ill., Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Medline and HOTB Software Solutions today announced an exclusive partnership to assist ambulatory surgery centers (ASC) in managing and navigating accreditation compliance processes using a new Surgical Center Toolbox.

"ASCs face many compliance challenges in their daily operations, but gaining and maintaining accreditation are among the most critical," says Zach Pocklington, senior vice president of ASC at Medline. "Managing the manual process of accreditation paperwork has been a long standing issue for ASCs. Our new partnership with HOTB delivers a cloud-based platform solution to safely store and manage these critical processes and logs."

The new Surgical Center Toolbox eliminates manual processes by digitizing policies, procedures and logs, creating a central database and document repository as well as custom workflows with check-ins and operational reminders. The tool, developed by HOTB, simplifies reporting for the four major accrediting bodies.

"Our decades of experience in designing software that leverages best practices combined with Medline's extensive industry knowledge has enabled us to bring the Surgical Center Toolbox to life," says Andy Firoved, CEO at HOTB. "Building upon our common core values, our goal is to eliminate barriers for our customers while positioning them to compete in a digital environment that helps them meet their compliance needs."

To view a demo of the Surgical Center Toolbox, visit www.medline.com/go/ascsoftware.

ABOUT HOTB Software Solutions (HOTB):

HOTB believes in developing ideas into innovative products by cultivating technology, providing solutions, defining workflow, powering automation and connecting users. The HOTB team works closely with its Clients to understand their roadblocks and develops innovative solutions to overcome those obstacles. Critical problem solving skills, combined with technical knowledge and hard work, has become HOTB's recipe for delivery of comprehensive solutions for our Clients. HOTB Software Solutions is located in Irvine, CA, but serves clients and users nationally.

About Medline:

Medline is a healthcare company: a manufacturer, distributor and solutions provider focused on improving the overall operating performance of healthcare. Medline works with both the country's largest healthcare systems and independent facilities across the continuum of care to provide the clinical and supply chain resources required for long-term financial viability in delivering high quality care. With the size of one of the country's largest companies and the agility of a family-owned business, Medline is able to invest in its customers for the long-term and rapidly respond with customized solutions. Headquartered in Northfield, Ill., Medline has 23,000+ employees worldwide, a fleet of nearly 1,000 trucks and does business in more than 90 countries. Learn more about Medline at www.medline.com.

