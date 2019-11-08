Medline Named a 2019 Chicago Tribune Top Workplace

NORTHFIELD, Ill., Nov. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- For the ninth year, Medline today announced it has been awarded a Top Workplaces honor by the Chicago Tribune.

The list of Chicagoland's top employers is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by research partner Energage, LLC (formerly WorkplaceDynamics), a leading provider of technology-based employee engagement tools. Employees selected at random provide feedback on several aspects of workplace culture.

With more than 700 new hires in the Chicago area alone, this has helped to catapult the total employee count to more than 24,000 worldwide. The company is deeply committed to finding new ways to engage employees across all functions and even generations to ensure they understand how they each play a vital role in improving healthcare.

"It is a tremendous honor to receive this award again. Our employees are the driving force of our business and growth," says Karen Ferraro, chief human resources officer, Medline. "We know it is their tireless dedication to our customers' needs that has fueled our success. For that reason, we take to heart the feedback we continually collect and use employee input to improve our workplace culture. We are thrilled these efforts position Medline once again as one of the most desired Chicagoland employers."

A recent company survey of Medline employees across the globe revealed that employees rank the company high for its focus on diversity and inclusion, career development opportunities and ability to create an environment that supports productivity.

The Medline Newsroom offers an inside look at a few examples of annual employee engagement events.

For information on career opportunities at Medline, visit https://www.medline.com/pages/about-us/careers/.

About Medline

Medline is a healthcare company: a manufacturer, distributor and solutions provider focused on improving the overall operating performance of healthcare. Medline works with both the country's largest healthcare systems and independent facilities across the continuum of care to provide the clinical and supply chain resources required for long-term financial viability in delivering high quality care. With the size of one of the country's largest companies and the agility of a family-owned business, Medline is able to invest in its customers for the long-term and rapidly respond with customized solutions. Headquartered in Northfield, Ill., Medline has 23,000+ employees worldwide, a fleet of nearly 1,000 trucks and does business in more than 90 countries. Learn more about Medline at www.medline.com.

