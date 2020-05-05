Medline Signs GPO Deal with MMCAP Infuse

NORTHFIELD, Ill., May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Medline today announced a distribution agreement with MMCAP Infuse. The group purchasing organization (GPO) is one of a few of its kind designed to serve government facilities.

MMCAP Infuse member facilities are state agencies, counties, cities and school districts across the country responsible for providing healthcare. Public health facilities make up nearly half of membership, followed by correctional facilities, educational institutions, and mental health facilities.

Through this new agreement, MMCAP Infuse will offer more than 17,000 healthcare members negotiated pricing on Medline's extensive portfolio of essential medical supplies and clinical solutions to help enhance patient outcomes and streamline supply chain operations. Members will be able to work with Medline's nearly 200 clinicians across the country to identify new strategies for addressing their biggest challenges.

"Medline sales reps work closely with customers across the continuum of care and the country, making us the right strategic partner to serve this diverse member base and their needs," says Brad Mariam, senior vice president, Medline Post-Acute Care Sales.

Learn how Medline tailors solutions as a manufacturer and distributor by visiting https://www.medline.com/pages/supply-chain.

About Medline

Medline is a healthcare company: a manufacturer, distributor and solutions provider focused on improving the overall operating performance of healthcare. Medline works with both the country's largest healthcare systems and independent facilities across the continuum of care to provide the clinical and supply chain resources required for long-term financial viability in delivering high quality care. With the size of one of the country's largest companies and the agility of a family-owned business, Medline is able to invest in its customers for the long-term and rapidly respond with customized solutions. Headquartered in Northfield, Ill., Medline has 26,000+ employees worldwide, a fleet of nearly 1,000 trucks and does business in more than 90 countries. Learn more about Medline at www.medline.com.

