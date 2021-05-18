Medline to Acquire Hudson RCI respiratory products from Teleflex

NORTHFIELD, Ill., May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- At a time when healthcare has never been more aware of the importance of high quality, reliable respiratory products, Medline today announced its intentions to acquire a significant portion of the Hudson RCI® brand of respiratory products from Teleflex. Once the acquisition is complete, Medline will add the brand's oxygen and aerosol therapy, active humidification, and pulmonary hygiene products to complement Medline's respiratory portfolio to meet the great needs of the market.

As part of the acquisition, Medline will bring two manufacturing facilities into its portfolio of more than 20 existing North American plants: A respiratory sterile water products manufacturing plant in Arlington Heights, Ill. and a manufacturing facility producing a variety of respiratory consumables in Nuevo Laredo, Mexico. With the other commercial and sales employees in the business, nearly 1,000 employees will ultimately join Medline when the transition is complete.

"Hudson RCI is a natural addition to Medline," said Andy Mills, President of Medline. "Medline has a long history of investing in key market areas to deliver new opportunities and efficiencies to healthcare providers. The acquisition brings one of the most admired respiratory brands into our world-class portfolio of products."

The addition of the Hudson RCI® products signals the company's staunch commitment to growing its respiratory offerings in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. The company is dedicated to providing a complete and resilient offering to meet healthcare needs in both the acute care and post-acute care markets.

The Hudson RCI® corporate and manufacturing teams will become part of Medline's Respiratory division, reporting up to division president Tim Finnigan through division vice president Donna Mosakowski. In the U.S., more than 30 sales specialists and clinical specialists will join the Acute Care Specialty Sales group, reporting to Patrick Griffin, vice president of National Field Sales.

The acquisition also extends Medline's European offerings, expanding in the respiratory environment with the highly regarded Hudson RCI® products and opening additional opportunities for development and support of customers in Europe, especially as the COVID-19 pandemic continues. Medline plans to build new warehouses in Malaysia, Korea and China to service the increase in business anticipated from both increased growth and an expanded respiratory offering in Asia.

The acquisition is expected to close later in 2021, pending regulatory reviews.

About Medline

Medline is a healthcare company: a manufacturer, distributor and solutions provider focused on improving the overall operating performance of healthcare. Medline works with both the country's largest healthcare systems and independent facilities across the continuum of care to provide the clinical and supply chain resources required for long-term financial viability in delivering high quality care. With the size of one of the country's largest companies and the agility of a family-owned business, Medline is able to invest in its customers for the long-term and rapidly respond with customized solutions. Headquartered in Northfield, Ill., Medline has 27,000+ employees worldwide, a fleet of more than 1,200 trucks and does business in more than 125 countries. Learn more about Medline at www.medline.com.

About Teleflex Incorporated

Teleflex is a global provider of medical technologies designed to improve the health and quality of people's lives. We apply purpose driven innovation – a relentless pursuit of identifying unmet clinical needs – to benefit patients and healthcare providers. Our portfolio is diverse, with solutions in the fields of vascular access, interventional cardiology and radiology, anesthesia, emergency medicine, surgical, urology and respiratory care. Teleflex employees worldwide are united in the understanding that what we do every day makes a difference. For more information, please visit teleflex.com.

Teleflex is the home of Arrow®, Deknatel®, Hudson RCI®, LMA®, Pilling®, Rüsch®, UroLift®, and Weck® – trusted brands united by a common sense of purpose.

