Medline's Extensive Distribution Network Sparks Expanded Partnership With BioDerm

NORTHFIELD, Ill., Aug. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Medline today announced an expanded distribution partnership with BioDerm®, Inc. that provides the company with exclusive rights to three additional products under BioDerm's portfolio of urinary management, securement, and skin protection devices. This agreement demonstrates Medline's dedication to providing clinically proven urological products that help enhance patient outcomes and experiences while driving best practice among clinicians.

Under the terms of the agreement, Medline has exclusive marketing and distribution rights to acute care facilities in the United States and its protectorates for the following products:

CathGrip ® : This universal securement device is made from proprietary hydrocolloid that is hypoallergenic and latex free, and the skin-friendly adhesive helps prevent skin tearing and irritation while the patent pending soft straps are designed to reduce pressure injuries.

: This universal securement device is made from proprietary hydrocolloid that is hypoallergenic and latex free, and the skin-friendly adhesive helps prevent skin tearing and irritation while the patent pending soft straps are designed to reduce pressure injuries. Freederm ™: Formulated to instantly remove hydrocolloid, tapes, and bandages, FreeDerm is BioDerm's trademark proprietary adhesive remover, and is available in spray or ampoule form.

™: Formulated to instantly remove hydrocolloid, tapes, and bandages, FreeDerm is BioDerm's trademark proprietary adhesive remover, and is available in spray or ampoule form. BioPlus+™: The proprietary skin prep wipes provide a barrier film layer directly on the skin to improve the adhesion of hydrocolloids, appliances, tapes, and bandages.

Under Medline's partnership with BioDerm that began in January of this year, the company also exclusively markets and distributes the Men's Liberty Acute™, a male external catheter designed as a means of avoiding Foley catheter and condom catheter use by men within the appropriate patient diagnosis segment.

"We couldn't be more pleased with Medline and our partnership with the Urology division. What started as a single product arrangement has now expanded quickly to our other securement and skin protection lines due to their superior performance and clinical benefits," says Gaet Tyranski, president of BioDerm.

For more information on Medline's comprehensive portfolio of urology products, visit https://www.medline.com/category/Urology/cat330003.

About Medline



Medline is a global manufacturer and distributor serving the healthcare industry with medical supplies and clinical solutions that help customers achieve both clinical and financial success. Headquartered in Northfield, Ill., the company offers 550,000+ medical devices and support services through more than 1,600 direct sales representatives who are dedicated points of contact for customers across the continuum of care. For more information on Medline, go to www.medline.com or http://www.medline.com/social-media to connect with Medline on its social media channels.

About BioDerm



BioDerm, Inc. is one of the nation's leading manufacturers of proprietary hydrocolloid products for urinary management, securement, infection control and skin protection. Based in Largo, FL, a predominance of Bioderm's products are manufactured locally. The company challenges accepted inferior standards of care by creating products that reduce infection rates, add comfort and reliability, and improve quality of life. BioDerm's products are sold in over 20 countries worldwide. For more information on BioDerm's line of products, visit www.Bioderminc.com or www.MensLiberty.com.

SOURCE Medline

Related Links

http://www.medline.com

