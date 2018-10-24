MedLinks Transcription Secures GSA Contract, Will Expand to Service VA

MARYVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- MedLinks Transcription, Inc. (MedLinks), a leading National Medical Transcription firm, is pleased to announce that they have been awarded GSA Schedule 36 Contract (47QSMA18D08R4) and are now certified to supply Medical Transcription Services to the Federal Government. Acknowledging the growth in federal spending through the GSA, MedLinks Transcription has listed their Medical Transcription Services on the government's electronic ordering system, GSA Advantage!®.

"This contract opens up significantly more markets throughout the country and affords us an opportunity to provide Veteran Affairs (VA) as well as other government operated healthcare facilities with accurate medical transcription services," states Traci White, President & CEO at MedLinks Transcription, Inc. She adds: "We have serviced physicians and hospitals throughout the United States for the past 9 years and this contract will expand our reach beyond the state level to federal, county, and municipal agencies, as we can now offer our medical transcription services at fixed government pricing."

MedLinks Transcription works with physicians when it comes to dealing with all of the additional requirements found with the implementation of Electronic Health Records systems (EHR). This allows a physician do what they do best - patient care - NOT data entry. Their platform is capable of working with any EHR that accepts the Consolidated DCA set of standards, including Allscripts, Greenway, Meditech, Nextgen, McKesson, Epic, Cerner, just to name a few.

About MedLinks Transcription, Inc.:

An 8(a) Certified Woman Owned Small Business (WOSB), MedLinks Transcription, Inc. was founded in 2009, and has grown to be an industry leading medical transcription company dedicated to providing superior transcription services to hospitals and specialty clinics nationwide, with a special emphasis on the ambulatory surgical center arena. MedLinks Transcription offers providers a full range of dictation options including mobile dictation for iPhone or iPad, among others. They enhance the physician-patient relationship by making it simple for doctors to document their patient's profile, capturing the information when it can be the most accurate, at the time of care. Visit http://med-links.net for more information.

