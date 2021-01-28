MedLumics Proprietary Technology to be presented at 26th Annual International AF Symposium

MADRID, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MedLumics, a privately held medical technology company developing AblaView®, an optically-guided RadioFrequency (RF) catheter ablation system for the treatment of Atrial Fibrillation (AF), announced today the first public communication on its technology using photonics during AF ablation at the upcoming 26th Annual International AF Symposium 2021, being held virtually from 29-31 January 2021.

Renowned cardiologist Dr Atul Verma, FHRS, FRCPC, Director of Arrhythmia Services at Southlake Regional Health Care Centre in Newmarket, Ontario, Canada will present during Spotlight Session XXI: EARLY STAGE and EMERGING NEW TECHNOLOGIES and DRUGS in CARDIAC EP III on Sunday, 31 January at 2:40-3:40PM EST. The presentation, entitled 'Direct Lesion Assessment using Photonics during AF ablation', will cover the first preclinical use of MedLumics' biophotonic technology with RadioFrequency Ablation (RFA) and Pulsed Field Ablation (PFA).

Atrial Fibrillation is the most common type of cardiac arrhythmia, currently affecting an estimated 33 million people worldwide. AF recurrence remains high with more than 20% of patients undergoing repeat ablation within one year of initial treatment. Addressing an unmet clinical need, AblaView is the first imaging system to directly assess lesion creation, allowing the operator to confidently ascertain the stability of the contact and the positioning of the catheter on the atrial wall. Recent preclinical studies have been successful in demonstrating reliable monitoring of the continuity and transmurality of the cardiac tissue ablation in real-time.

James Greene, CEO of MedLumics added: "MedLumics is tremendously honoured to have Dr Atul Verma presenting for the first time the application of Polarization Sensitive Optical Coherence Reflectometry (PS-OCR) to both RFA and PFA. Medlumics' optically guided technology, AblaView, enables the electrophysiologist to confirm device contact, stability and lesion assessment in real time. We are confident that our system shows great potential to support the electrophysiologist by providing critical information to make safe and efficient acute decisions that are necessary to improve the clinical outcomes of cardiac ablation.

"We are working towards advancing this technology through first in human trials to develop a new standard of care for the treatment of cardiac arrythmias using radiofrequency and other energy sources."

Dr Atul Verma commented: "In order to optimize our ablations for atrial fibrillation and other arrhythmias, we need to understand in real time how our lesions are forming. The key questions are whether the lesions are deep enough and whether we have had good contact with the tissue.

"PS-OCR allows us to assess what is happening in the tissue in real time enabling us to titrate and optimize our deliveries to the right size and depth."

Dr Verma is the head of the Heart Rhythm Program at Southlake Regional Health Center, Ontario, Canada and is an Associate Professor with the University of Toronto. He is also an Associate Scientist with the Li Ka Shing Knowledge Institute at the university. His main interests are in the treatment of complex arrhythmias, particularly atrial fibrillation and ventricular tachycardia. He has published over 250 peer-reviewed publications including in the New England Journal of Medicine.

The three-day virtual AF Symposium 2021 brings together the world's leading medical scientists to share, in a highly interactive environment, the most recent advances in the field of atrial fibrillation. This year, the AF Symposium will be streamed live and can be attended free of charge. To register for the event, please use this link.

About MedLumics

MedLumics SL, founded in Madrid in 2009, is a medical device company focused on the design and development of an optically guided radiofrequency ablation system for the treatment of Atrial Fibrillation (AF). Its flagship product, AblaView®, allows the operator to directly assess both the positioning of the ablation catheter on the myocardium and the continuity and transmurality of the ablation. Medlumics Ireland Ltd. is a subsidiary and IDA company developing automated optical sensor and packaging processes for high volume manufacture. www.medlumics.com

