Medly Pharmacy Opens New Manhattan Location Dedicated to Serve Westchester and Long Island

BROOKLYN, N.Y., May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Medly Pharmacy , a full-service digital pharmacy that offers free same-day prescription delivery, announced today the opening of their new Manhattan location located at 1868 3rd Ave, New York, NY 10029. The location allows Medly to accommodate a recent surge in demand across northern Manhattan and the Bronx, while also tapping into the Long Island and Westchester markets.

Last December, Medly opened its new headquarters and distribution hub in Bushwick, Brooklyn after raising a $100 million Series B Funding round co-led by Greycroft and Volition Capital earlier that year. Since its first Brooklyn opening in 2017, Medly has seen a 3050% increase in patients across all five boroughs.

To better serve these patients as well as expand offerings throughout the Metro area, Medly is adding an additional strategic location in East Harlem. The new location will act as both a retail pharmacy and distribution hub, while bringing full-time job opportunities to the community including both delivery drivers and pharmacy support staff.

Despite the vaccine rollout, customers, including seniors and patients with chronic health conditions, continue to rely on Medly as COVID-19 variants remain a concern across New York. The COVID-19 pandemic has underscored the deep healthcare disparities in the state, especially as recent studies show that Black and Hispanic New Yorkers were twice as likely to have had antibodies to the coronavirus — evidence of prior infection. This disproportionate toll was likely due to linguistic and technological barriers and disparities in access, three barriers that Medly aims to topple as it continues on its mission to democratize access to the pharmacy.

Medly's new service area includes all of Nassau County as well as parts of Suffolk and Westchester Counties, bringing free same-day delivery to millions more patients throughout the region. Medly accepts all insurances including Medicare and Medicaid, and helps apply coupons helping customers save more than $13 million in copays. The company utilizes a digital-first approach developed by second-generation pharmacy owners, where patients can call, visit in-person, use the Medly app to track their prescription delivery, chat with a clinician in 12 languages, or request a refill.

"I am thrilled that our new Manhattan location allows Medly to better serve our patients who reside across the city as well as patients who live in different areas of Northern and Eastern New York," said CEO and Co-Founder Marg Patel. "With free same-day delivery, I hope Medly makes it easier for millions more patients to access their medications and stay healthy."

About Medly Pharmacy

Medly Pharmacy is a full-service, digital pharmacy that delivers a patient's prescriptions to their door for free on the same day, in New York City, New Jersey, Miami, Philadelphia, Raleigh, and Baltimore. The digital experience makes managing prescriptions simple, efficient, smart and most importantly, safe for customers. More information can be found at https://medly.com/ .

