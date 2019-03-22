MedMal Direct Announces Appointment of Dan Dupre as Vice President of Claims

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., March 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacksonville-based MedMal Direct Insurance Company (MedMal Direct) today announced the appointment of Dan Dupre as Vice President of Claims. Dupre succeeds Tim Bone, MedMal Direct's co-founder and Chief Claims Officer, who retired on January 1, 2019. Mr. Bone will continue to serve on the Company's Board of Directors.

Mr. Dupre brings more than 40 years of experience in casualty litigation management, including special expertise in physician and healthcare professional liability insurance, to the role. He has extensive knowledge of property and casualty insurance operations including claims, underwriting, risk management and marketing.

Prior to joining MedMal Direct as Vice President of Claims, Dupre held claims leadership roles with NORCAL Mutual Insurance Company, Florida Doctors Insurance Company, Physicians Preferred Insurance Company and First Professionals Insurance Company (FPIC), among others. He holds an MBA and insurance licenses in several states.

"I'm thrilled to welcome Dan to our team. Dan is one of the most experienced claims managers in the industry; his expertise and relationships will continue the legacy Tim built for MedMal Direct's claims division. Our insureds will benefit from Dan's ability to provide prompt and thorough analysis, manage claims through the entire life cycle and negotiate aggressively on their behalf," said Melodee Dixon, President and CEO of MedMal Direct. "As we welcome Dan to the team, we extend our gratitude and well wishes to Tim in his retirement. His impact on MedMal Direct is evident in the success we have achieved over the last decade. We look forward to combining Dan's expertise with Tim's institutional knowledge as he continues to serve on the Board of Directors."

About MedMal Direct:

MedMal Direct Insurance Company (MedMal Direct) is a multi-state medical professional liability insurance carrier which offers its policies directly to physicians and surgeons. The company enables physician practices in Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Missouri, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, and Texas to realize significant savings on one of their largest expenses — medical professional liability insurance premiums. MedMal Direct has earned and maintains a Financial Stability Rating® of A, Exceptional, from Demotech, Inc. The company is backed by a panel of A.M. Best A (Excellent) and A+ (Superior) rated international reinsurers. Visit MedMalDirect.com for more information.

