MedMal Direct Announces Appointment of Melodee Dixon as President and CEO

Ms. Dixon has more than 30 years of insurance operations experience exclusively in the medical professional liability sector. Dixon has served as MedMal Direct's Chief Operating Officer since December 2016. Prior to joining MedMal Direct, she held executive roles for various insurance carriers and managing general agencies.

"Melodee's experience and dynamic leadership style will serve the company well as we approach our second decade of providing physicians with direct access to quality medical malpractice coverage," said Ball. "I look forward to supporting her in this exciting new chapter of MedMal Direct's growth and success."

Dixon earned a Master of Science degree in Risk Management and Insurance from Florida State University and holds various professional designations in the property-casualty insurance industry. She is a licensed general and surplus lines agent in numerous states.

Dixon's appointment as CEO aligns with the evolution of MedMal Direct's leadership team to support a focus on innovation, technology and direct relationships with physician insureds. Other recent appointments to the company's executive leadership team include Marc Hammett, an industry veteran who was appointed Chief Financial Officer in July 2017, and Bryan Carter, who joined the company as Senior Vice President of Sales & Marketing in November 2018 with more than 25 years in sales and operational leadership experience.

Together, the company's executive management team has nearly 100 years of industry experience.

"This marks a fantastic milestone for our company; one that has been years in planning and about which I am thrilled. We have positioned ourselves for our next phase of growth with the management team we now have in place. Their experience and technical expertise will bolster our work toward scaling the business and taking it to the next level," said Ball.

MedMal Direct Insurance Company (MedMal Direct) is a multi-state medical professional liability insurance carrier which offers its policies directly to physicians and surgeons. The company enables physician practices in Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Missouri, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, and Texas to realize significant savings on one of their largest expenses — medical professional liability insurance premiums. MedMal Direct has earned and maintains a Financial Stability Rating® of A, Exceptional, from Demotech, Inc. The company is backed by a panel of A.M. Best A (Excellent) and A+ (Superior) rated international reinsurers. Visit MedMalDirect.com for more information.

