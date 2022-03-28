MedMal Direct names COO and Director

MedMal Direct Insurance Company names Bryan Carter as COO and Director Tweet this

Carter has almost 30 years of experience in the healthcare industry leading highly successful teams and has a proven track record of producing significant operational and financial growth.

P. Butler Ball, CEO and Director of Physicians Trust, Inc., MedMal Direct's parent company, added, "Our Board is pleased to have Bryan increase his responsibilities at MedMal Direct in his new role as our Chief Operating Officer and Director. Bryan is a no-nonsense, hard-working, and motivated leader and I couldn't think of a better person for the position."

Bryan holds a Bachelor's degree in Management from Georgia Institute of Technology and a Certified Revenue Cycle Representative designation.

About MedMal Direct: Since 2010, MedMal Direct Insurance Company (MedMal Direct) has served doctors through a cost- saving, service-first business model that provides medical professional liability insurance directly to physicians and surgeons. The company operates in nine states: Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Missouri, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, and Texas supplying significant savings to physicians on medical professional liability insurance premiums. MedMal Direct has earned and maintains a Financial Stability Rating® of A, Exceptional, from Demotech, Inc. The company is backed by a panel of A.M. Best A (Excellent) and A+ (Superior) rated international reinsurers. Visit MedMalDirect.com for more information.

