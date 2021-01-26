Mednet Expands Global Partnership Program

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mednet, a clinical research technology company, today announced new and expanded benefits of the Mednet Value Program (MVP), first launched in 2019. MVP members, including Contract Research Organizations (CROs) and other types of partners, access additional value including special pricing and benefits on contracted business. The new and enhanced benefits to the program include additional incentives for partners to bring on new sponsors or conduct multiple studies.

MVP provides concierge-level account management and service delivery to partners and includes unique co-marketing and co-selling incentives and opportunities to enable MVP partners to expand their business. The standard program provides incentives for partners who achieve a total contract value target. The enhanced program will include a new incentive for partners bringing new sponsors to the platform. In addition, partners will recognize a benefit for conducting five or more studies on the Mednet platform.

As part of its core benefit package, MVP includes an advanced certification and mentoring component, designed to provide comprehensive education and training to enable partners to operate autonomously, while still enabling them to access customized and personalized support as needed. The combination of new training tools with the comprehensive Mednet platform will increase the speed of study design and deployment, while improving the overall efficiency of the development process. Partners are able to get their studies up and running more quickly and deliver new products and treatments to the patients who need them.

"Clinical trials are evolving rapidly, and CROs and other research organizations need to provide competitive and broad value to their customers," said Scott Robertson, vice president of sales, global partnerships. "Since its inception, the Mednet Value Program has provided our partner ecosystem with a seamlessly integrated experience for their customers, while also delivering unique opportunities to grow and expand their business. Our goal is to provide additional value with the new benefits."

About Mednet

Mednet is a healthcare technology company specializing in eClinical solutions designed for the global life sciences community. Mednet's comprehensive eClinical platform improves the efficiency of clinical studies of all types and sizes. Beyond simply electronic data capture (EDC), Mednet's comprehensive solution set provides the tools required to build and manage all types of clinical research, while adapting to evolving demands and requirements. Pharmaceutical, medical device, biotechnology and Contract Research Organizations (CROs) around the world have trusted Mednet for nearly 20 years to deliver the technology innovation, experience and reliability they need for success. For more information, visit mednetsolutions.com.

