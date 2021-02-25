Medolac creates the first shelf stable donor milk with preterm milk protein levels

BOULDER CITY, Nev., Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Medolac human-milk based nutrition is the first to offer shelf stable donor milk with preterm protein levels. Human milk feeding reduces infection occurrence, improves gastric emptying, and even improves gut health. Donor milk provides these benefits when mother's own milk is not available. Because ethical collection of donor milk must be limited to late-stage lactation, it contains significantly less protein than preterm milk. This introduces differences in protein delivery for infants receiving mother's own milk versus donor milk.

Adequate protein nutrition is critical to achieving normal intrauterine growth rates. Neonatal protein intake also contributes to brain growth and later life cognitive function. Yet research indicates that donor milk provides on average 1.05 g/dl of protein, compared to preterm milk which averages as much as 2.1 g/dl during the first week of lactation. Such a difference could negatively impact preterm infant growth rates. Medolac's Benefit-24 human milk-based nutrition offers 2.1 g/dl of protein, which is double the protein in average donor milk and matches early preterm milk composition.

Benefit-24 is ultra-filtered and standardized to match the protein and fat in preterm infant mother's own milk. "Benefit 24 is the first human donor milk product standardized to mimic premature milk and allows hospitals to supplement mother's own milk for premature infant feeding without diluting protein or calories which are essential for growth," says Shawn Fels, Medolac Senior Vice President of Quality and Innovation. "Before development of Benefit-24, the combination of variability in mother's own milk and the distinct difference between preterm milk and donor milk introduces complexity in calculating and delivering the proper amount of nutrients for feeding premature infants."

Medolac is a premier provider of human milk-based nutrition for hospitals to meet donor milk needs in neonatal intensive care units. The Benefit line of human milk-based nutrition offers a variety of options to best meet specific nutrition requirements for infants in varying stages of care. Benefit-24 in particular helps meet the nutrient needs of preterm infants.

Hospitals can learn more about the Benefit human milk-based nutrition line on the Medolac website.

About

Medolac has a goal to ensure every baby has access to donor milk, especially those most at-risk. The Medolac Benefit nutrition portfolio is the only human milk-based nutrition line designed to meet recommendations for commercially sterile feeding in the neonatal intensive care unit.

Media contact

[email protected]

SOURCE Medolac Laboratories

Related Links

www.medolac.com

