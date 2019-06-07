MedPro Healthcare Staffing awards its inaugural Helena Ramsay Soaring Leader Scholarships in Parkland, FL

The scholarship recognizes students from MSD High School who have demonstrated an unwavering commitment to leadership and a vision for a united world, which were some of Helena Ramsay's core values. Funds were raised to enrich education at the annual Holy Cross Fort Lauderdale Turkey Trot, hosted by MedPro Healthcare Staffing and the Leadership Broward Foundation.

MedPro Healthcare Staffing partnered with the Broward Education Foundation which received thousands of applicants this year for over 300 scholarships, three of which were part of the Helena Ramsay Soaring Leader Scholarship. Of the many accomplished applicants, the three students that were chosen most embodied the vision and life that Helena led. MedPro Healthcare Staffing is proud to stand behind such an extraordinary group of students and a community that has overcome such a tremendous tragedy.

Please join in celebrating the current achievements and future successes of the three awarded students:

Alonda Cruz , University of Central Florida

, Drew Schwartz , University of Pennsylvania

, Jonathan Van Arsdal , Cornell University

Not all MSD High School students had the pleasure of crossing paths with Helena, but her memory has inspired others to fight inequality and take steps towards creating a more unified world. Helena's mother, Anne Ramsay, shared that she was "just blossoming and finding her voice." While she's no longer here, her vision lives on through the lives of her classmates in this legacy scholarship.

MedPro is incredibly honored to have shared in giving back to the local MSD High School community. For those looking to learn more about the 2020 scholarship application process, or for a way to support this initiative, please visit www.browardedfoundation.org.

About MedPro Healthcare Staffing

MedPro Healthcare Staffing is a Joint Commission-certified provider of temporary and contract staffing services. Since 1983, the company has placed thousands of U.S. travel nurses, Allied health, and foreign-educated healthcare professionals in top facilities nationwide. The company strives to work smart, promote individual growth, and have fun while working as a team to deliver a valued service to its clients and employees. For more information about MedPro Healthcare Staffing, visit www.medprostaffing.com.

For more information, please contact Stacey Edwards at (954)-228-7534.

SOURCE MedPro Healthcare Staffing

