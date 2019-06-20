MedPro International partners with the Arizona Hospital and Healthcare Association in joining its Affiliated Partner Program

SUNRISE, Fla., June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MedPro International is proud to announce its most recent partnership with the Arizona Hospital and Healthcare Association (AzHHA), an organization whose mission is to collectively build better healthcare and health for the patients, people and communities of Arizona. In joining the AzHHA Affiliated Partners Program, MedPro International will aid Arizona hospitals in staffing their facilities with a quality, long-term workforce.

MedPro International will aid in staffing Arizona hospitals with highly proficient registered nurses who specialize in everything from physical and occupational therapy to medical technology. The division's custom programs are designed to ensure all foreign-educated healthcare professionals undergo comprehensive clinical and U.S. assimilation training appropriate for their profession.

AzHHA blends a diverse group of voices together to explore ideas and create innovative action plans that help attain the best healthcare for Arizonans. The association's core values include putting patients first, unification, and inspiring change and action. These values mirror those of MedPro International, a division made up of a team that strives to provide care and compassion for the lives each member touches. This partnership will focus on enriching the staff of AzHHA member hospitals in Arizona's rural and urban communities. "We are thrilled to be contributing to this incredible initiative and feel that the impact of the partnership with AzHHA's Affiliated Partners Program will significantly advance the quality of healthcare for all Arizona Residents," says Patty Jeffrey, VP of International Operations at MedPro International. This partnership is one that MedPro International aspires to recreate with healthcare associations in other states to better the U.S. healthcare system as a whole.

About MedPro International

MedPro International is a Joint Commission-certified provider of temporary and contract staffing services. Since 1983, the company has placed thousands of foreign-educated healthcare professionals in top facilities nationwide. The company strives to work smart, promote individual growth, and have fun while working as a team to deliver a valued service to its clients and employees.

About the Arizona Hospital and Healthcare Association

Now in its 80th year, AzHHA is the statewide association giving Arizona hospitals a voice to collectively build better healthcare and health for Arizonans. As the champion for healthcare leadership in Arizona, AzHHA and its member hospitals explore ideas and take collaborative action at the state capitol, in hospitals and at home to attain the best healthcare outcomes for Arizonans. Through Better Care, Better Health and Lower Costs, we will make Arizona the Healthiest State in the Nation. For more information, visit azhha.org.

