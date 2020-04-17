MedRhythms Announces an Expansion of Intellectual Property Portfolio, Securing Patent on Audio Engine for Digital Therapeutics Platform

PORTLAND, Maine, April 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MedRhythms, a Portland, Maine-based company building direct stimulation digital therapeutics that use sensors, software, and music to measure and improve walking, announced today the issuance of patent US20190022351A1 by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO).

This is the second granted patent in MedRhythms' portfolio. The patent, entitled "Enhancing Music for Repetitive Motion Activities," covers the audio engine enabling MedRhythms' digital therapeutics platform.

This activity follows the previous announcements of a pivotal trial investigating the efficacy of MedRhythms' pipeline product for improvement of chronic stroke walking deficits, the advancement of the company's pipeline products, and the creation of Scientific Advisory Boards in stroke, multiple sclerosis and Parkinson's disease.

The issuance of MedRhythms' second patent is a critical step toward building high-quality, defensible digital therapeutics. This patent covers MedRhythms' proprietary audio engine and, in doing so, it patents the engine's ability to both screen and augment songs to make them therapeutically valuable. This is a crucial element in the delivery of the company's mechanism of action, directly stimulating the human motor system via the auditory system and creating functional outcomes through prescription music.

"Building a strong IP portfolio is an integral part of our strategy to build a large, defensible and successful company that makes a big impact in the world. With the granting of this patent, MedRhythms is one step closer to scaling products that improve the lives and mobility of the millions of people around the world with neurologic injuries and diseases," said Brian Harris, co-founder and CEO of MedRhythms.

This issuance, along with a previously granted patent and several other pending patent applications, demonstrates that the active technology of a digital therapeutic may be protected in a manner similar to that of traditional therapeutics. Moreover, this solidifies the company as one that builds products that directly stimulate the brain to improve clinical outcomes. Related to this intellectual property, MedRhythms is evaluating opportunities for internal development and strategic partnerships to enhance the advancement of its product pipeline.

About MedRhythms

MedRhythms, a privately held company headquartered in Portland, ME, is a digital therapeutics company that uses sensors, music, and software to build evidence-based, neurologic interventions to measure and improve walking. MedRhythms is dedicated to developing direct stimulation digital therapeutics, meaning that each therapeutic provides direct stimulation to enable the mechanism of action in each relevant population. The company has an active pipeline of digital therapeutics targeting rehabilitation and prevention in areas of neurologic injury and disease. The MedRhythms team has extensive experience in rehabilitation techniques utilizing music. The company has roots as a therapy services company that launched out of Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital, which the U.S. News & World Report named the No. 3 ranked rehabilitation hospital in the country. To learn more, visit: www.medrhythms.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

THIS MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY CONTAINS CERTAIN FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS AND INFORMATION RELATING TO THE COMPANY THAT ARE BASED ON INFORMATION AVAILABLE TO US AS OF THE DATE HEREOF. STATEMENTS THAT ARE NOT HISTORICAL FACTS, INCLUDING STATEMENTS ABOUT THE COMPANY'S BELIEFS, DESIGNS, ANTICIPATION, AIMS, GOALS, EXPECTATIONS AND POTENTIAL RESULTS ARE FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS. IN ADDITION, THE WORDS "WILL," "MAY," "BELIEVE," "ANTICIPATE," "INTEND," "ESTIMATE," "EXPECT," "PROJECT," "PLAN," "SHOULD," "COULD," AND SIMILAR EXPRESSIONS, AND THEIR VARIATIONS AND NEGATIVES, AS THEY RELATE TO THE COMPANY OR THE FUTURE PERFORMANCE OF THE COMPANY, ARE INTENDED TO IDENTIFY FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS. SUCH FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS INVOLVE KNOWN AND UNKNOWN RISKS, UNCERTAINTIES, ASSUMPTIONS AND OTHER IMPORTANT FACTORS THAT COULD CAUSE THE COMPANY'S ACTUAL RESULTS, PERFORMANCE OR ACHIEVEMENTS OF RESULTS TO DIFFER MATERIALLY FROM ANY FUTURE RESULTS, PERFORMANCE OR ACHIEVEMENTS EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED BY SUCH FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS. THIS MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY SPEAKS ONLY AS OF THE DATE HEREOF AND THE COMPANY DOES NOT UNDERTAKE ANY OBLIGATION TO UPDATE THIS COMMENTARY IN THE FUTURE.

