Medscape Education to Engage Clinicians with Virtual Conference on Metabolic and Endocrine Diseases

NEW YORK, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pivotal issues in the diagnosis and treatment of metabolic and endocrine diseases will be the focus of the Metabolic and Endocrine Disease Summit, (MEDS) sponsored by Medscape Education, July 28-30. The Summit will contextualize the most recent developments and guidance in the diagnosis and management of common metabolic, endocrine, and cardiovascular conditions, with the goals of helping clinicians apply the latest data to their practice to improve patient outcomes.

The conference will be chaired by Scott Urquhart PA-C, DFAAPA, Past President of the American Society of Endocrine Physician Assistants and Adjunct Clinical Professor in the Physician Assistants Program at James Madison University, Harrisonburg, Va. He will be joined by a faculty of nurse practitioners and physician assistants from leading institutions who will present three sessions on emerging topics in endocrinology, diabetes, and cardiovascular risk reduction.

"We're excited to welcome everyone to the summer session of MEDS. This will be a great forum for clinicians and educators to connect on the latest developments in metabolic and endocrine care and not only learn, but also network with peers and faculty from around the U.S. through an engaging virtual experience," said Urquhart.

Hosted on the MedscapeLIVE! platform, the conference will feature topic-targeted content sessions, networking opportunities through a virtual lounge, discussions with peers and faculty, oral abstracts, case study presentations, and gamification to challenge participants' knowledge.

All registration proceeds will be donated to the Association of Diabetes Care & Education Specialists and Taking Control of Your Diabetes. The Association is an interprofessional membership organization dedicated to improving prediabetes, diabetes, and cardiometabolic care through innovative education, management, and support. With more than 12,000 professional members, including nurses, dietitians, pharmacists, and others, it has a vast network of practitioners working to optimize care and reduce complications.

Since its founding in 1995, Taking Control of Your Diabetes has become a go-to resource for the diabetes community through its array of unique conferences, interactive online programs, a content-rich website full of videos and informative articles, and supportive online community groups. The organization is guided by the belief that every person with diabetes has the right to live a healthy, happy, and productive life. The organization educates and motivates people with diabetes — and family and friends who care about them — to take a more active role in their condition, and provides innovative and integrative continuing education to medical professionals caring for people with diabetes.

The fall MEDS conference will take place from October 28-30. For more information visit Medscape.org/meds.

About Medscape Education

Medscape Education (medscape.org) is the leading destination for continuous professional development, consisting of more than 30 specialty-focused destinations offering thousands of free CME and CE courses and other educational programs for physicians, nurses, and other healthcare professionals.

About MedscapeLIVE!

MedscapeLIVE! delivers live peer to peer experiences both in person and virtually. MedscapeLIVE! events create a community of collaboration and engagement for healthcare practitioners worldwide. With turnkey conference management services and support, including best-in-class technology platforms and production teams, MedscapeLIVE! produces over 400 events annually ranging from impactful intimate sessions to large multi-day proprietary conferences.

