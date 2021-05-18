Medscape Education's Psychiatry Update 2021 Focuses on Hot Topics in Mental Health

NEW YORK, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Medscape Education's Psychiatry Update 2021: Virtual Spring Conference will engage clinicians with the latest topics in psychiatry and discuss the practical application of emerging advances in clinical care through content from leading psychiatry experts, networking opportunities, and continuing medical education. This event is powered by MedscapeLIVE! in collaboration with the American Academy of Clinical Psychiatrists (AACP) and Current Psychiatry.

Michelle Williams, Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter, actress, entrepreneur, designer, TV host, and author will present the keynote address on June 15. Ms. Williams will speak about depression and her personal experiences that led her on a path toward mental health advocacy.

Psychiatry Update 2021 is led by experts in psychiatric care, including course director Henry A. Nasrallah, MD, President of AACP and Editor-in-Chief of Current Psychiatry; AACP co-chairs Dr Richard Balon, MD, Professor of Psychiatry and Anesthesiology, Associate Chair for Education, Wayne State University; and Donald W. Black, MD, Past-President of AACP. Planning committee members include Anita H. Clayton, MD; David C. Wilson, Professor and Chair, Department of Psychiatry and Neurobehavioral Sciences, and Obiora E. E. Onwuameze, MD, PhD, Associate Professor of Clinical Psychiatry.

"It is important to maintain the continuity of this Annual Meeting, despite challenges with live events during this pandemic," said Dr. Nasrallah about the importance of this conference.

Psychiatry Update 2021 will feature expert-led sessions on schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, major depressive disorder, ADHD, digital technologies, mental health in special populations, COVID-19 impact, and more.

In addition to the educational and networking experience, the MedscapeLIVE! virtual conference environment will feature oral abstract and case study presentations, gamification, and interactive attendee participation throughout the event.

All proceeds from attendee registration and abstract submissions will be donated to The JED Foundation and the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI). The JED Foundation (JED) is a nonprofit that protects emotional health and prevents suicide for our nation's teens and young adults. NAMI provides advocacy, education, support and public awareness so that all individuals and families affected by mental illness can build better lives. For 40 years, NAMI has been a beacon of help and hope, fighting for more research, better education, bolder advocacy, and broader public awareness.

For more information about Psychiatry Update 2021: Virtual Spring Conference visit https://na.eventscloud.com/website/21668/home/. A winter conference will also be held December 7-11, 2021.

Arrangements for the appearance of Ms. Williams are made through Greater Talent Network, LLC, New York, NY.

About Medscape Education

Medscape Education (medscape.org) is the leading destination for continuous professional development, consisting of more than 30 specialty-focused destinations offering thousands of free CME and CE courses and educational programs for physicians, nurses, and other health care professionals.

About MedscapeLIVE!

MedscapeLIVE!, a division of Medscape, delivers live peer to peer experiences both in person and virtually. MedscapeLIVE! events create a community of collaboration and engagement for health care practitioners worldwide. With turn-key conference management services and support, including best-in-class technology platforms and production teams, MedscapeLIVE! produces over 400 events annually ranging from impactful intimate sessions to large multi-day proprietary conferences.

About AACP

The AACP was founded in 1975 by George Winokur, MD, and others. The Academy brings together clinical practitioners and academicians to enhance care of patients with psychiatric illness by emphasizing practical knowledge. Members keep abreast of scientific developments in the diagnosis, etiology, and treatment of psychiatric disorders through annual conferences, online communications, and the official journal, the Annals of Clinical Psychiatry. The Academy also collaborates with other professional societies to promote common interests.

