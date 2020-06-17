Medscape Launches Salary Explorer™, a New Digital Platform for Physicians Navigating Career Decisions

To view the Medscape Salary Explorer, click here: https://www.medscape.com/physician-salary-explorer?faf=1

The dynamic and interactive format has been designed to make it easy to get salary information by specialty, location, and years of experience within a matter of seconds. By inputting zip code and specialty, a physician receives a comprehensive, but easily digestible, personalized report of salary averages, salary growth in the area and comparisons against national averages. Physicians can see a salary breakdown by practice setting (employed, self-employed), gender, and the highest paying cities for the specialty. Additionally, de-identified information shows the salary for the highest paid physician in the zip code, including by years of experience.

The Salary Explorer provides data for full-time, non-resident salaries in the U.S., and includes base salary, bonus, and profit-sharing contributions for employed physicians. For owners and partners, income is considered earnings after taxes, including deductible business expenses before income taxes.

"Medscape's annual Physician Compensation Report has become the gold standard for physician salary information across the U.S.", said Leslie Kane, MA, Senior Director, Medscape Business of Medicine. "Hundreds of thousands of physicians rely on it to assess their career trajectory, make decisions, or simply know how their compensation compares. Medscape Salary Explorer is the 'next generation' for that information, and we think it will offer doctors an invaluable resource, especially in unpredictable times."

