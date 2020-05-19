MedSource Receives 2020 CRO Leadership Awards for Superior Capabilities and Compatibility

HOUSTON, May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MedSource, a full-service clinical research organization (CRO) and life science industry leader, has brought home its CRO Leadership Award, presented by Life Science Leader and Industry Standard Research (ISR). Recognition this year includes the addition of award categories in Capabilities and Compatibility performance, having been scored in six core categories by three groups of respondents (Big Pharma, Small Pharma, and Overall, combined Big/Small Pharma). In total, this marks the ninth CRO Leadership Award MedSource has received with honors across the following areas: Innovation, Quality, Reliability, Productivity, Regulatory, Capabilities, and Compatibility.

As stated by President and CEO, Eric Lund, "It's an honor for MedSource to be recognized for these awards again for the third year. The CRO Leadership Awards reflect the critical needs and core values of the work that we do every day. They also remind us of the impact we're continuing to make. We have a truly stellar team and it's great to know our efforts are being noticed, especially when we have clients continuing to count on us."

Established in 2012 by Life Science Leader, this is the ninth annual CRO Leadership Awards event. "When talking to clinical operations executives, I'm told the CRO selection process can be one of their most stressful and time-consuming chores," says Ed Miseta, chief editor, Clinical Leader. "Anything we can do to help steer our readers to those partners that best meet their needs can significantly reduce the burden of their search. That is why we are once again proud to partner with Industry Standard Research to produce our annual CRO Leadership Awards. The organizations being honored have proven themselves to be the top performers in Compatibility, Capabilities, Expertise, Quality, Reliability, and Phase IV. We applaud these companies for their hard work in meeting the needs and expectations of their pharma and biotech clients."

MedSource is an award winning, full-service CRO focusing on complex study designs and complex diseases with a particular expertise in oncology , central nervous system disorders , and rare diseases . MedSource builds strong relationships with clients by serving as a trusted advisor and providing end-to-end solutions for clinical trial execution. With offices throughout North America and the United Kingdom, the company's focus on quality, flexibility and transparency has been foundational to its growth. www.medsource.com

