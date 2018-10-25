MedSource Recognized in Top 15 Private Life Science Companies

HOUSTON, Oct. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The accelerating growth track of Houston-based MedSource was recognized again recently when Biospace named the company as the # 4 fastest growing private life science company in the United States. The Biospace ranking was determined by growth rates reported in the widely recognized Inc. 5000 list. The ranking highlighted MedSource's three-year growth rate of 347 percent. The recognition was one of several key milestones during 2018, including:

MedSource was included in the 2018 Inc. 5000 list at # 1363, making it their 6th appearance on the well-known list. The company was also recognized again as a Hall of Fame honoree. Inc. annually ranks the country's fastest-growing private companies across all industries.

MedSource made a seventh appearance on the Houston Business Journal's Fast 100 list of the fastest growing companies in Houston . The company was ranked 43rd this time around. They have been ranked as high as #3 in the past.

The rankings come as MedSource continues rapid growth that has included international expansion as well as the addition of new clinical research services to better support customer needs. During the past five years, MedSource has expanded to five offices in the United States and United Kingdom with 117 employees.

"We have established a very deliberate growth strategy that is focused on providing real value through partnerships with small to mid-size biotech companies," said Eric Lund, MedSource president and CEO. "This has established a secure foundation for additional growth."

"MedSource and its employees are honored to be recognized in these respected industry rankings and being described as the fourth fastest growing private life science company is a distinctive achievement," Lund added.

"That growth rate says a lot about the trust our clients have put in us and the kind of work our team continues to deliver. With all of the growth and recognition over the past several years, our basic philosophy hasn't changed. Focus on providing the highest quality work, and the growth will follow," stated Lund.

MedSource assists biotech and pharmaceutical companies with drug development efforts, with a particular focus on oncology, neurology, and rare diseases. A key differentiating factor for MedSource is its target audience of small- to mid-sized biotech companies.

About MedSource

MedSource is an award winning, full-service clinical research organization (CRO) focusing on complex study designs and complex diseases with a particular expertise in oncology, central nervous system disorders, and rare diseases. MedSource builds strong relationships with clients by serving as a trusted advisor and providing end-to-end solutions for clinical trial execution. With offices throughout North America and the United Kingdom, the company's focus on quality, flexibility and transparency has been foundational to its growth. www.medsource.com

SOURCE MedSource

Related Links

http://www.medsource.com

