Medtec China 2021 Rolls Out New Exhibiting Zone of Advanced Medical Equipment Design & Manufacturing Services

At Medtec China 2020, there were a total of 36,508 visitors from a wide range of departments of medical device manufacturers, including 85% for business contacts, and more than 90% for procurement and finding new suppliers.

The procurement managers, supply chain managers, procurement team leaders, strategic purchasers, R&D engineers and mechanical engineers represented more than 7,000 medical device manufacturers, including Philips, GE, Medtronic, Johnson & Johnson, BD, Boston Scientific Corporation, Abbott Molecular, Smith & Nephew, Honeywell , Olympus , United Imaging, Zimmer Biomet, Winner, MicroPort, Mindray, Tuoren, Wego, Yuwell, Aohua, Shinva Medical Instrument, and other well-established enterprises at home and abroad. These companies are known to have varied buying needs for advanced medical devices, such as medical imaging equipment, medical electronic apparatus, medical optical instruments, instruments and endoscopic equipment. Click here for more information.

Medtec China 2021 is therefore launching a new exhibiting zone called "Advanced Medical equipment Design & Manufacturing Services" to meet substantial demands in the market. Please click here for more information about exhibiting.

Industry leaders grabbing seats in 15 exhibiting zones

As to the portfolio of exhibit areas, besides the newly added "Advanced Medical Device Design & Manufacturing Services" zone, there are also exhibition areas of frontier domains, like Medical Design, CDMO\CSO Comprehensive Services, IVD, Medical 3D Printing/Orthopedic Processing, Medical Manufacturing Automation, Materials, Components & Processing Equipment, Contract Manufacturing Services, Mold Technology & Processing Equipment, and international pavilions. So far, nearly 400 enterprises have confirmed to exhibit at Medtec China 2021, including Celanese (China) Holding Co., Ltd., Shanghai-Fanuc Robomachine Co., Ltd., Maider Medical Industry Equipment CO., LTD., Suzhou Harmotronics Automation Co., Ltd, GMT Global Inc., LX Precision (Shanghai) Co., Ltd., Swisstec 3D Akus AG, JunHua ChinaPEEK, Baoji Xinnuo New Metal Materials Co., Ltd., Toradex (China) Ltd., Zhengzhou Zhijie Biotechnology Co., Ltd., Changzhou Aron Precision Machinery Co., Ltd., Sino-Precious Metals Holding Co., LTD., and Suzhou Long-term Materials Science Co., Ltd. Medtec China provides 21 categories of exhibits and services, Click here to learn more.

Medtec China 2021 is to set sail again in Halls 2 and 4 of SWEECC from September 1 to 3, 2021, with an even greater scale of exhibition, new exhibit areas, more advanced products and technologies to create more business opportunities and better exhibition experience for exhibitors. Stands in Hall 2 are sold out now. Stands in Hall 4 are available for booking in limited supply. Click here to review Medtec China 2020.

For more information, please visit Medtec China's website: www.medtecchina.com

For exhibition, visits and media cooperation, please contact:

Carina Li

Tel: +86 10 6562 3308

E-mail: [email protected]

Medtec China Organization Committee

SOURCE Medtec China

