Medtec Japan 2019 to Highlight Medical Device Design and Manufacturing Industry in Tokyo

Over 560 exhibitors from some 25 countries around the world exhibited their latest technologies and services last year in Japan, the second largest medical device market in the world after the United States. With a rapidly aging population and rising demand for increasingly sophisticated treatments, the medical devices industry is one of the few sectors that have seen continuous and steady growth.

Over 31,000 visitors attended the previous event from nearly 30 countries, including the United States, Europe, ASEAN countries, China, Korea and many more. Medtec Japan is a highly targeted event, with over 60% of visitors coming from medical device manufacturers. Among them are buyers and R&D staff from companies such as Terumo Corporation, Olympus Corporation, Nihon Kohden Corporation, OMRON Corporation, PHC Co., Ltd., Kawasumi Laboratories Inc., Nipro Corporation, Fukuda Denshi Co., Ltd., JMS Co., Ltd., Create Medic Co., Ltd., HOYA Corporation, Konica Minolta, Inc., Canon Medical Systems Corporation, Sysmex Corporation, FujiFilm Corporation, Toray Medical Co., Ltd., GC Co., Ltd., J. Morita Mfg. Corp, Yoshida Seisakusho Co., Ltd., and Eisakusho Co., Ltd.

Medtec Japan Comprises of Nine Specific Areas:

Plastics Technology Area

Metal Processing & Machine Tool Area

Measurement and Inspection Area

Robot & Mechatronics Area

Packaging / Sterilization / Disposable Area

CAD/CAM/RP Area

Consulting Area

Bionics Technology Area

Security Area

Medtec Japan is co-located with five other exhibitions:

ElectroMED Japan Semiconductor, ICs, sensors, processors, EDAs, laser technologies, batteries, power adapters, cameras, Lenses, monitors, MEMS technology, graphics interfaces, motors, Communications & Networking Devices, X-ray, CT, MRI, etc.

Semiconductor, ICs, sensors, processors, EDAs, laser technologies, batteries, power adapters, cameras, Lenses, monitors, MEMS technology, graphics interfaces, motors, Communications & Networking Devices, X-ray, CT, MRI, etc. Smart Health Japan Wearable devices, apps, software, OS, interface hardware, health entertainment, wireless technology, telecommunication equipment, telecommunication carriers, integration, procurement electronic components and OEM products, etc.

Wearable devices, apps, software, OS, interface hardware, health entertainment, wireless technology, telecommunication equipment, telecommunication carriers, integration, procurement electronic components and OEM products, etc. Test Kit Japan Finished products, manufacturing technology, parts & materials for testing kits such as blood test kits, influenza test kits, allergy test kits, STD test kits, cancer test kits, DNA test kits, etc.

Finished products, manufacturing technology, parts & materials for testing kits such as blood test kits, influenza test kits, allergy test kits, STD test kits, cancer test kits, DNA test kits, etc. Care/Welfare Robot & Device Expo Manufacture and development of care support robots & machines, communication robots, rehabilitation and welfare devices, etc.

Manufacture and development of care support robots & machines, communication robots, rehabilitation and welfare devices, etc. Medical CITY / Disaster Medical / Innovation for Creative Technology (NEW)Connected service / technology, Wi-Fi service / technology, Telecommunication service / technology, Signal, Power saving Technology, Censor, Security system, Security camera, GPS, Cloud service, Smart Hospital Technology, Service and Technology for Ultra-aging society, Healthcare management service/facility/technology, Smart House, AI, Manpower service, Nursing human resource development service, Disaster medical, and Medical equipment / Technology for Disaster medical

Putting the Global Spotlight on Japan's cutting-edge Medical Technologies:

Medtec Japan is one of the ten highly-focused life science related exhibitions that will be held concurrently in Tokyo under an umbrella "Japan Life Science Week 2019". Japan Life Science Week provides a unique platform for the creation of new business opportunities in the field of medical devices and pharmaceuticals, as well as focusing world attention on Japan's cutting-edge medical technologies.

Medtec Japan 2020 will be held in Tokyo from 18th Mon - 20th Wed March 2020. For more information, please visit www.medtecjapan.com.

