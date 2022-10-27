Medtecs to showcase its world-leading PPE solutions in Germany and France

TAIPEI, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As countries reopen their borders for international travel with global vaccination coverage on the rise, the world is slowly returning to pre-pandemic activity levels since the COVID-19 outbreak nearly 3 years ago. Needless to say, personal protective equipment (PPE) must remain in place for most people to return to their pre-pandemic lives. The world's leading PPE brand, Medtecs International Corporation Limited (Medtecs), will once again participate in MEDICA in Dusseldorf, Germany on November 14-17 and at Expoprotection in Paris, France through November 15-17, to demonstrate its readiness and strength in coping with new and changing protection demands.

Medtecs to showcase Taiwan's world-leading PPE technology in Germany and France

In these two upcoming exhibitions, Medtecs will be showcasing its excellent medical protection equipment designs and manufacturing capacity, as well as its comprehensive product lines, which cover all protection levels and cater to the needs of medical institutions. This year, Medtecs also plans to introduce its latest collection of scrub suits, together with its OMO acne patch, which is equipped with the patented peel-and-stick design, and medical-grade nitrile gloves. Through these exhibitions, Medtecs will share its extensive experience and know-hows in the healthcare industry, and its strengths and efforts in disease prevention and control.



Medtecs, a professional manufacturer of PPE and medical consumables headquartered in Taiwan with more than 30 years of manufacturing experience, will be taking this opportunity to expand its presence on the world stage by advocating its comprehensive and diverse product lines, globalized supply chain and stable output, numerous international certifications, in-depth experience in serving national health institutions and having the world's largest capacity in seam tape processing. With a proven track record and extensive experience in the field of PPE, Medtecs' presence in MEDICA and Expoprotection this year will be another highlight of both exhibitions. The main products to be showcased during the exhibitions include PPE, nitrile gloves, scrub suits, workwear and acne patch.

Exhibition details:

MEDICA 2022

Venue: Messe Düsseldorf

Booth name: MEDTECS ( TAIWAN ) CORPORATION

) CORPORATION Booth ID: Hall 7a, B57-7

Date and time of exhibition: 10:00-18:00, November 14-17, 2022

EXPOPROTECTION 2022

Venue: Paris Expo Porte de Versailles

Booth name: Medtecs ( Taiwan ) Corp.

) Corp. Booth ID: Hall 1, Aisle S, Stand number 102

Date and time of exhibition: 09:00-18:00, November 15-16, 2022 ; 09:00-17:00, November 17, 2022

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1930138/Medtecs_to_showcase_Taiwan_s_world_leading_PPE_technology_in_Germany_and_France.jpg

SOURCE Medtecs International Corporation Limited