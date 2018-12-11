MedTek Introduces End-to-End Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management Solution

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif., Dec. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- MedTek, a leading national provider of transcription, coding and billing services, introduces Revenue Cycle Edge, a comprehensive solution for revenue cycle optimization.

With Revenue Cycle Edge, MedTek has created a seamless workflow for the entire revenue cycle process for healthcare leaders striving for greater efficiency at ambulatory surgery centers, clinics, specialty practices, and hospitals.

"For nearly two decades, MedTek has been committed to the gold standard for healthcare revenue cycle, and that requires deep expertise and a commitment to innovation," says James Sacks, Sr. V.P. of Business Development. "Revenue Cycle Edge was created in response to the market's demand for speed, efficiency, cost-savings & reliability and to solve the issues that come with having a disconnected revenue cycle. From transcription, to coding, to billing, Revenue Cycle Edge provides proven value through consolidation. Claims can now be submitted as quickly as 48 hours from the date of service, minimizing claim lag and getting healthcare facilities what they are owed faster."

Experienced, certified billing experts ensure the highest levels of accuracy, minimizing denials and increasing first pass rates. Integrated seamlessly with MedTek's Transcription and Coding solutions, this highly efficient process translates to fewer days in A/R.

An added benefit, according to Sacks: "Clients tell us they are now able to identify growth opportunities for their healthcare facility, and perhaps more importantly, they are freed up to invest more time in other aspects of their facility's operations."

Revenue Cycle Edge Features Include:

Faster transcription options with built-in reminders for physicians

Accurate coding delivered quickly for billing

Higher percentage of clean claims and less time worrying about denials

Faster reimbursement with industry best turnaround times for every process

Customer support 24/7, 365 days a year

Insight into every step of the process with customized reporting tools

With the introduction of the complete revenue cycle solution, MedTek launched a new website, www.medtek.net, to illustrate the value Revenue Cycle Edge brings to clients and share insights and best practices to optimize the revenue cycle. The site incorporates new corporate branding that builds on the company's 18-year history and underscores its commitment to customer service, which remains the cornerstone of MedTek's dedication to excellence.

About MedTek

MedTek is a leading provider of Revenue Cycle Services for Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Clinics, Specialty Practices, and Hospitals nationwide. For 18 years, the company has been at the forefront of Transcription, Coding, Billing and Charting Technology, and dedicated to providing an unmatched level of customer service. MedTek's user-friendly solutions are designed to promote efficiency and cost savings. Cutting-edge technology, mobile applications and constant innovation make MedTek unlike any other provider. To learn more, visit www.medtek.net.

