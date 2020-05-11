MedTek21 and AccessDx Enable COVID-19 Testing Compliance with New York State Executive Order

WEST CHESTER, Pa. and HOUSTON, May 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MedTek21, a leading provider of clinical decision support software, and AccessDX Laboratory ("AccessDX"), a national provider of advanced laboratory diagnostics, today announced the immediate availability of a COVID-19 testing and compliance solution for nursing homes and adult care facilities entities within New York State impacted by Executive Order No. 202.30. In addition to the existing COVID-19 infection and laboratory antibody testing services for residents provided by MedTek21 and AccessDX, this solution will also facilitate twice-weekly infection testing and compliance tracking for all personnel as stipulated by the Executive Order.

New York State Executive Order No. 202.30 was enacted on May 10, 2020, and requires that the operator and administrator of all nursing homes and adult care facilities (including all adult homes, enriched housing programs, and assisted living residences) must make arrangements for all personnel (including employees, contract staff, medical staff, operators, and administrators) to be tested for COVID-19 infections twice weekly, with a plan filed with the New York State Department of Health no later than 5pm on Wednesday, May 13, 2020. Fines and penalties have been established for non-compliance with this executive order, ensuring adherence is an immediate priority for facilities across New York State.

The MedTek21/AccessDX solution and rapid-response teams will ensure facility operators have immediate and continuous access to test kits, results, and reporting. Sample results are available within 24-48 hours of receipt, and full test status and chain-of-custody reporting is provided by the MedTek21 software. Results are available immediately within the MedTek21 system, helping facilities to attest compliance with the New York Executive Order. AccessDX is also one of a select number of national laboratories that is CLIA-certified, CAP-accredited, and certified in New York State, and is operating under the Emergency Use Authorization as filed with the FDA.

Since the pilot launch of their testing and support operations in March 2020, AccessDX and MedTek21 already support COVID-19 testing initiatives at over 600 clinical and employer groups nationwide. Entities interested in utilizing MedTek21 and AccessDX, either within New York State or nationwide, can contact the operations hotline for same-day onboarding at [email protected] or 888.380.7040.

About MedTek21: MedTek21 is a real-time population health and medication risk management platform that facilitates clinical decision support for advanced diagnostics, including COVID-19 infection testing and antibody testing. The Company's software-based platform works alongside existing medical record systems to continuously monitor, proactively identify, and help remediate potential medication, infection, and other clinical risks. MedTek21's mobile-based medication risk alerting, drug lookup tools, actionable reporting, and clinical support staff enable both patients and their care providers with better real-time decision making. MedTek21 is being used to positively impact outcomes and lower care costs for millions of patients across general, acute, and chronic populations. For more information on the Company, please visit www.medtek21.com.

About AccessDX Laboratory: AccessDX Laboratory is a CLIA-certified, CAP-accredited, and NYCQ diagnostic laboratory dedicated to providing clinical insights that improve patient outcomes. AccessDX diagnostic solutions include COVID-19 testing, pharmacogenomic (PGX) testing, cancer genomic (CGX) testing, respiratory pathogen panels, and a wide range of other clinical laboratory services. AccessDX diagnostics are currently trusted by thousands of clinical providers in health systems nationwide. For more information, please visit www.accessdxlab.com.

