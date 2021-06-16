Medterra Becomes The Leading CBD Brand in Grocery

IRVINE, Calif., June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Medterra, the most trusted brand in CBD, is now the best-selling brand in grocery stores nationwide. According to a recent SPINS report, the leading provider of retail data and insights, consumers are more aware of the benefits of CBD and considering it an essential health and wellness item during their must-haves on grocery trips. With CBD becoming more mainstream and retailers expanding their product offerings to prepare for the future legalization of CBD, they rely on the industries' most reputable and efficacious brands to provide their customers with the best products and experience in this new segment. The pandemic has severely affected retail and CBD sales in the U.S. with the CBD category down nearly 23% in dollar sales since last year. Medterra's products continue to appeal to consumers with sales growth of 5.6% in dollar sales in comparison to a year ago (Source: SPINS, Total U.S. Week Ending 5/16/21, L12weeks).

"Despite a significant decline in overall CBD sales during the pandemic, Medterra has continued to grow our sales with retailers. This is not by accident. Where many CBD companies found short term gains in cutting costs, it proved to be their ultimate demise as many of our competitors have either gone out of business or have been acquired over the last six months," says Medterra CEO Jay Hartenbach. "Medterra has seen explosive growth this year and we fully expect this growth to continue with the addition of our True Full Spectrumä line. This growth will be further augmented as the industry continues to become mainstream and consumers have even more retail options to purchase our products."

Medterra has one of the most rigorous testing standards on the market and is developed alongside an in-house Medical Advisory Board. Each product adheres to the brand's industry-leading quality and purity standards, with only organically grown hemp from the United States and a COA (certificate of analysis) QR code on every package and Medterra's website - putting transparency and education at the consumers' fingertips. Medterra topicals are free of synthetic ingredients, plasticizers, or contaminants with 99% naturally derived ingredients that are sustainably sourced, giving consumers the confidence to help drive the skincare industry into a more sustainable future.

Medterra Relief + Recovery Cream: The most popular CBD cream on the market and a customer favorite thanks to a powerful combination of CBD and organic ingredients, including menthol and arnica. This topical cream provides a rapid cooling effect, perfect for joint and muscle support.

Medterra Pain Relief Cream: Perfect for sore backs and stiff necks, providing fast relief for arthritis and joint pain. The Medterra Pain Relief Cream is the winner of the 2021 Product of the Year award, largest consumer-voted award for product innovation, chosen by over 40,000+ American shoppers in a national survey conducted by Kantar, and the 2021 NEXTY Consumer Choice Award winner, a program to recognize the pinnacle of excellence in the natural products industry, and elevating impactful brands and products that inspire a healthy, sustainable future for people and planet. In addition, the Medterra Arnica + Menthol Pain Relief Cream is a favorite of Hall of Fame golfer Sir Nick Faldo and big wave surfer Billy Kemper .

You can find Medterra's award-winning Pain Relief Cream at Publix and their best-selling Rapid + Relief Cream at the following locations:

Albertsons

CVS

Harris Teeter

Hy-Vee

Kroger

Safeway

Sprouts

Walgreens

For a nearby store location, please visit https://medterracbd.com/store-locator . For more information about Medterra, please visit www.medterracbd.com and follow @medterracbd on Instagram and Facebook.

ABOUT MEDTERRA, INC:

Founded in 2017, Medterra has quickly grown to become one of the leading global wellness brands in the industry. Medterra's CBD is extracted from industrial hemp grown in accordance with the strict guidelines of the Kentucky Department of Agriculture's Hemp Pilot Research Program. Each product is third-party tested to ensure consistency and quality.

