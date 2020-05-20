Medterra CBD Announces New Immune Boost Drops

"Consumers are recognizing that your immune system performs much better if you are proactive rather than waiting until they are sick," said Medterra CEO and Co-Founder Jay Hartenbach. "To help, we have accelerated development of our Immune Boosting Blend that supports your immune response, while also helping fight immune system killers like stress and lack of sleep."

Carefully crafted with your wellness in mind, the new Immune Boost Drops combine Medterra's pure, natural CBD with the below ingredients that help support a healthy immune system, creating the optimal wellness product for today, tomorrow and every day.

Vitamin C helps protect against immune system deficiencies and is a nutrition marker for overall health.

Immune Boost Blend is composed of several immune boosting ingredients like Elderberry, Echinacea, Ginger Root and more to promote ultimate immune health.

The Immune Boost Drops will be available in a 750mg bottle with a suggested retail price (SRP) of $39.99 and like all Medterra products, are THC-free, non-GMO, certified by the U.S. Hemp Authority and can be shipped right to your door, providing an added level of safety. In addition to launching dedicated immunity and wellness products, Medterra has also started including a free personal hand sanitizer in each order, as a simple way to continue to cater to consumers and promote health and safety during these times.

The Immune Boost Drops are the latest offering added to Medterra's diverse line, with the brand recently adding its functional CBD Gummies , available in three varieties to help you relax, focus, and get a good night's sleep, to its extensive line of tinctures, capsules, topical creams, pet products and more .

Medterra is the most widely distributed CBD company in the world, with its portfolio of products sold in over 18,000 retail locations globally, including necessary businesses like leading national grocery and drugstore chains, as well as online . For more information on Medterra, please visit www.medterracbd.com.

ABOUT MEDTERRA CBD, INC.

Medterra's CBD is extracted from industrial hemp grown in accordance with the strict guidelines of the Kentucky Department of Agriculture's Hemp Pilot Research Program. Each product is third-party tested to ensure consistency and quality. For Medterra, follow @medterracbd on Instagram and on Facebook: www.facebook.com/MedterraCBD.

SOURCE Medterra CBD