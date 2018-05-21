Medterra CBD is Making Strides in the Industry with the Launch of CBD Good Morning

With the ever-present desire for efficiency, especially in the morning, Medterra's CBD Good Morning Capsules offer people an "all in one" concept. It's the perfect balance between the invigorating impact from caffeine, B vitamins and amino acids combined with CBD's ability to improve focus and reduce stress. Each bottle comes with 60 capsules. The recommended daily dosage is two capsules, which provides 25 mg of CBD.

CBD is taking the health and wellness world by storm. But Medterra CBD, a leader in the cannabidiol industry, believes there are many more people that can experience relief.

"At Medterra, we are committed to providing the highest, purest quality CBD in all our products," said Jay Hartenbach, CEO and co-founder of Medterra CBD. "CBD Good Morning is the perfect solution for those who are looking for an efficient, effective, natural choice for an energy boost in the morning. We hope this product powers productive days all over the world. It is certainly part of my own morning routine!"

CBD, a non-psychoactive compound known as a cannabidiol, is found abundantly in the hemp plant. Cannabinoids work by binding with a series of cell receptors found throughout our bodies, known as the endocannabinoid system. This system is responsible for regulating a variety of functions including mood, appetite, sleep, pain management and inflammation.

About Medterra CBD, Inc.

Medterra provides customers with the highest quality, ultra-pure cannabidiol (CBD) products with zero THC. Medterra's CBD is extracted from industrial hemp grown in accordance with the strict guidelines of the Kentucky Department of Agriculture's Hemp Pilot Research Program. Each product is third-party tested to ensure consistency and quality. Medterra is proud to legally provide quality CBD products to customers in all 50 states.

