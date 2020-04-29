Medterra CBD Launches New Benefit-Focused Gummies

In this current climate, Medterra is here for you, delivering three kinds of easily accessible, benefit-focused gummies meant to enhance your daily routine, which is needed now more than ever. As the highest potent gummy offering on the market, the gummies combine 25mg of Medterra's pure CBD with premium ingredients, and are intentionally crafted to assist in three different areas - helping you stay focused, relaxed, or getting a restful night's sleep:

Stay Alert Gummy in Citrus Punch Flavor pairs CBD with ginkgo biloba, guarana, and green tea extract to keep you focused and increase brain energy.

"After nine months of development, we are excited to raise the bar for CBD gummies," said Medterra CEO and Co-Founder, Jay Hartenbach. "With the highest CBD concentration on the market, our vegan friendly gummies were designed to offer more than just the power of CBD. These gummies taste great and come without artificial flavors and high fructose corn syrup."

Medterra's gummies are vegan, and each flavor is immediately available in 30-count ($39.99) packages via Medterra's website, perfect for your routine at home. Two-count ($4.99) and 5-count ($9.99) offerings will also be available in the coming weeks at various retailers. Like all Medterra products, the brand's gummies are THC-free, non-GMO, certified by the U.S. Hemp Authority and can be shipped right to your door, providing an added level of safety.

This is only the latest offering added to Medterra's diverse line, with the brand recently launching an Over The Counter registered Pain Cream and Broad Spectrum Tinctures to their line of isolate tinctures, capsules, topical creams, pet products and more .

Beyond product innovation, Medterra sought a way to support the frontline medical workers fighting the current pandemic, recently announcing it will donate 15,000 of its 15ml pure CBD tinctures (250mg), equivalent to $300,000, to healthcare professionals. To reserve a free tincture, frontline medical workers simply need to visit the dedicated site and enter their proof of badge and shipping information. Through this program, Medterra hopes to provide a small bit of relief for those who need it the most.

Medterra is the most widely distributed CBD company in the world, with its portfolio of products sold in over 18,000 retail locations globally, including necessary businesses like leading national grocery and drugstore chains, as well as online . For more information on Medterra, please visit www.medterracbd.com.



ABOUT MEDTERRA CBD, INC.

Medterra's CBD is extracted from industrial hemp grown in accordance with the strict guidelines of the Kentucky Department of Agriculture's Hemp Pilot Research Program. Each product is third-party tested to ensure consistency and quality. For Medterra, follow @medterracbd on Instagram and on Facebook: www.facebook.com/MedterraCBD.

